The Oscars Afterparty Seemed Like Way More Fun Than The Event & The Star Snaps Are Fkn Gold

There’s only one thing that Hollywood’s elite look forward to more than the Oscars — the Oscars after parties. It’s there that they can finally let their hair down, take off their heels and celebrate their glitzy achievements.

This time around, my tea-loving ass feels blessed because it seems like a lot of juicy shit went down including a bunch of red-carpet couple debuts, celebs talking smack and just being their whacky selves.

The celebs were scattered between a few parties but the biggest hitter was the Vanity Fair Oscars Afterparty which saw the biggest names in attendance.

Couple debuts

For those in the know, after parties are where hot people announce their new relos and this year’s Oscars afterparties were no exception.

First up we had my dream girl Reneé Rapp making her debut with singer Towa Bird. I bet anyone else thinking they could get the unofficial title of “hottest after party couple” felt deflated after seeing these two stunners rock up.

Chris Evans and Alba Baptista made their very first red carpet debut as husband and wife at the Vanity Fair Oscars party just six months after their secret wedding. They were looking incredibly loved up as they posed on the red carpet. And if Chris was embarrassed that his suit accidentally matched the carpet, he didn’t show it.

Bless up!!!! (Image: Getty)

Also at the Vanity Fair Oscars after party was Kim Kardashian. For months now, she’s been linked to notoriously private American footballer Odell Beckham Jr. Although there has been no official confirmation that these two are together, last night they were spotted hanging out and then leaving together. Coincidence? I’m inclined to think not.

Another hot couple who made their official Hollywood event debut was Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce! They both flew in (presumably on Taylor’s private jet) from the Eras Tour in Singapore in time for Madonna‘s incredibly exclusive afterparty shindig. Travis and Taylor are yet to make their red carpet debut and I think the day they finally do, the Swifties are going to burst into flames.

They’re so sweet together!!! (Image: Instagram)

Speaking of people who gravitate in Taylor’s orbit, Sabrina Carpenter and Barry Keoghan were spotted together at the Vanity Fair after party. Not only was he wearing a friendship bracelet with Sabrina’s name on it, but when they left the event she was sporting his suit jacket.

I think they’re both super hot, talented and a good match on paper but for some reason, my gut is screaming at me that this is a PR relationship.

I don’t know what it is but it just isn’t sitting right with me that these two are legitimate. (Image: Getty)

Barry wasn’t the only gentleman to give up his jacket. The Idea Of You star Nicholas Galitzine gave his jacket to a chilly Camila Cabello too. What a sweet pea!! I’m not saying they’re a couple, but let’s keep an eye on these two juuuuust in case.



READ MORE Oscars 2024: A Mistake Of Moonlight Proportions Just Happened And It Was Awkward As Hell

Former One Tree Hill star Sophia Bush and soccer player Ashlyn Harris made their Hollywood couple debut too. What a night for it!

They attended a viewing party hosted by Elton John‘s AIDS Foundation.

Tea, drama and whispers

A huge event like the Oscars wouldn’t be complete without just a pinch of drama.

According to fans watching the Oscars, there was a moment between Oscar winner Emma Stone and host Jimmy Kimmell that raised some eyebrows. In his opening monologue, Jimmy played a clip of Emma’s film Poor Things and made a crack at the sex scenes.

“Those were all the parts of Poor Things that we’re allowed to show on TV,” he said.

Naturally, the camera panned to Emma in the audience, who turned to her husband Dave McCary and made a comment. To some, it looked like she rolled her eyes and said, “Oh my God”. But to others, it straight up looked like she said, “What a prick”.

Happy snaps

While the pap pics are great, one of the best bits about the day after the Oscars is looking at all of the happy snaps taken by the celebs themselves. Let’s have a look at what they got up to inside the afterparties, shall we?

I’ve said it before, and I’ll say it again — Chloë Sevigny will always be that girl!!!!!!!!

Wasn’t that fun? I’m already looking forward to next year!!!!!