The 2024 Oscars are here!!!! And you know what that means? Another red-carpet fashion show is happening as we speak. Already I feel inspired, delighted and distracted from my daily woes. We really are just like crows looking at shiny, pretty things, hey? Because honestly, although the Academy Awards are supposed to be a night where Hollywood’s finest can celebrate their achievement in film, for many of us, what they rock up wearing is the best bit. Sorry, I’m just being honest.

The Oscars 2024 kicks off on March 10 in the US — that’s Monday the 11th for us here in Australia. The red carpet officially kicks off at 7am AEST with the awards ceremony from 10am AEST on Channel 7 and 7Plus.

But for now, please join me as I discuss all the looks that hit the red carpet in real-time.



Oscars 2024 Red Carpet: The good… and the bad

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson

(Image: Getty)

I’ll be honest — this suit is an abomination.

Anya Taylor-Joy

Anya Taylor-Joy never disappoints at award shows but this Dior dress is quite spectacular. According to The Menu star, the gown was inspired by Botticelli‘s famed painting ‘Birth Of Venus’.

(Image: Getty)

Billie Eilish

(Image: Getty)

Billie Eilish always brings her own spin to red-carpet fashion. This time around she’s giving school girl meets that one yummy mummy who runs the PTA at the private school in your district who exclusively wears Chanel.

Eugene Lee Yang

Eugene Lee Yang didn’t come to play this Oscars season.

The former Try Guy, filmmaker and actor decided to serve some serious cunt on the red carpet and for that, we thank him. The outfit is tailored beautifully and I love the contrast between the structured jacket and the extravagance of the flowing, red satin skirt. This look is extravagant, powerful and breathtaking.

Eugene Lee Yang at the 96th Annual Oscars held at Ovation Hollywood on March 10, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Alberto Rodriguez/Variety via Getty Images)

Vanessa Hudgens

I love a red-carpet pregnancy reveal! Instead of announcing her upcoming bundle of joy at the Met Gala like three celebs did last year, Vanessa rocked up to the Oscars red carpet sporting a long-sleeve black dress and a BUMP.

(Image: Getty)

Jamie Lee Curtis

(Image: Getty)

Jamie Lee Curtis is proof that glamour and beauty know no age. I’ve always been a fan of a long-sleeve gown but the simplicity of this black dress is working for her.

Brittany Snow

(Image: Getty)

Aca-scuese me? Who gave Brittany Snow permission to be tastier than a stick of Lurpak butter fresh out of the fridge? Don’t @ me, we’ve all done it once or twice in a depressive episode, give me a break.

Anyway, Brittany is wearing a strapless yellow satin gown in a relaxed mermaid silhouette. With her pale skin and blonde hair, I never would’ve picked this shade for her but she really does look incredible. That, friends, is why you shouldn’t exclusively listen to people on TikTok who go on and on about colour seasons.

Maitreyi Ramakrishnan

(Image: Getty)

I am screaming over Maitreyi Ramakrishnan‘s timeless look. I love her hair. I love her nose ring. I adore the popped sexy leg. I love the black and white. She DID the damn thing, you know?

Taylor Zakhar Perez

(Image: Getty)

By wearing a non-black suit, Taylor Zakhar Perez already increased his chances in making it into the multitudes of red-carpet articles like this one. On ya, Taylor!!!

Thankfully, this suit is particularly lovely. I adore the kind of dusty cornflower blue and how structured it is. He’s stunning, the suit is stunning, easy!!!!