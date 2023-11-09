Vogue Has Finally Dropped The Theme For Next Year’s Met Gala & It’s Such An Upgrade From 2023

Call that special fashionista in your life ASAP ‘cos the Met Gala has finally revealed its theme for 2024, and consider me sat for the incoming looks.

On Wednesday, November 8 — obviously US time — Vogue dropped the theme for the highly coveted fashion fundraiser event for next year, which is “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion”.

As a non-fashion girlie, this theme is giving whimsical dresses, outrageous nightgowns and the folks on In The Night Garden, but I doubt we’ll see Makka Pakka on the Met carpet.

Regardless, the theme sounds like a complete dream. Thankfully, the big bosses at Vogue have explained the meaning behind “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion” for us simpletons who can’t tell the difference between cashmere and Kmart — not that’s a bad thing, we just have other loves, like football or food.

Here’s everything we know about 2024’s Met Gala.

What is the Met Gala?

Before we divulge into the meaning of the theme, we must give you some context as to what the event is all about.

Basically, the Met Gala is a ‘yuge fashion extravaganza packed with lavish designer fashions and big celebrities. In recent years, influencers like Dixie D’Amelio and James Charles have made their Met Gala debut — which has turned some folks off — but hey, they made it on the invite list, and we didn’t.

It’s also a fundraiser for the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute, and the Museum will host a new exhibit that displays pieces of fashion history that have contributed to the theme.

What does the theme mean?

For 2024’s major fashion shindig, as per Vogue, “the core exhibit will span 400 years” of fashion history and will include “approximately 50 historically significant and aesthetically beautiful pieces from the collection that are far too fragile ever to be worn again.”

This is where the theme “Sleeping Beauties” comes in.

“Fashion is one of the most emotional artistic forms because of its connection to the body. It is imbued with memory and emotions, and we relate to it very much via our senses. One thing I hope this show will activate is that sensorial appreciation of fashion,” Andrew Bolton, Wendy Yu Curator in Charge of The Costume Institute, said.

“These are the ‘Sleeping Beauties’ of the title.”

It is also reported that technology such as AI, CGI, light projection, video animation and soundscaping will be put in place for folks to understand and connect with the fragility of these pieces — AKA the Sleeping Beauties.

Last year, the Met Gala’s theme was “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty”, and that one was definitely a wild ride. Many celebs dressed as Lagerfeld’s cat, Choupette.

The Gala’s 2023 theme received backlash as netizens highlighted Lagerfeld’s problematic behaviours, including fatphobia and homophobia. We made a ‘yuge running list right here of why folks were (rightfully) mad at the Gala’s theme if you wanna give it a geeze.

Oooh, people can show up on the red carpet and recite their favorite Karl Lagerfeld quotes about fat people, sexual assault, immigrants and the Holocaust. So many to choose from. Bravo, Anna Wintour. Great choice: https://t.co/gxb4Bs2sgr https://t.co/FJKCLYXYmv — TheFerocity on BlueSky (@theferocity) September 30, 2022

Who will be attending?

As per Teen Vogue, guest lists for the Met Gala are never revealed before the extravaganza, so it truly is a surprise. However, the event usually hosts about 600 guests — so surely there’s space for the Matildas.

Unfortunately, a few big stars missed out last year, such as Ariana Grande, Zendaya, Lady Gaga and Taylor Swift. Hopefully, all four of these ladies return to serve some lewks!

When will the Met Gala happen?

The Gala always takes place on the first Monday of May since 2005 — so, in 2024, it’ll take play on May 6.

The only times the Gala didn’t take place on a Monday in May were in 2020 and 2021 due to the pandemic.

Who’s hosting the event?

Unfortunately, no announcements have been made on who will be co-hosting the 2023 Met Gala.

Last year, in January, Vogue announced that Penélope Cruz, Michaela Coel, Roger Federer, Dua Lipa and Vogue’s Anna Wintour would be hosting the 2023 event.

I’m truly excited to see what the girlies pull out of the bag for this theme. I’m expecting regal, royalty, timeless pieces, and I would also love to see more culturally influenced looks.

I will probably cry if I ever see a Filipina terno or barong on the Met Gala carpet.

This theme is such a step up from last year’s.

More info to come.

