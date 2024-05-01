Where To Watch The Met Gala 2024 From Australia & See Your Favourite Celebs Slay

The celebrity equivalent of Christmas is almost upon us, with the Met Gala taking place on May 6 at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York. So here’s where to watch the Met Gala 2024 from Australia, in the likely case you weren’t personally invited by Aria Wintour, or you’re like Taylor Swift and can’t make it because you’re busy. Soz babes, the hustle doesn’t stop.

With massive names such as Rihanna and Chris Hemsworth confirmed on the guest list, and plenty more names being speculated about or expected such as Zendaya‘s Spider-Man boo, Tom Holland, and icons like Kim Kardashian who love a cheeky red-carpet moment, the Met Gala is the annual event where more tea gets spilled than an earthquake at a Lipton factory.

It’s such a massive event, you wouldn’t dare risk missing it. This is why we’re here to show you exactly where to watch the Met Gala 2024 from Australia, and when it all starts going down.

Where to watch the Met Gala 2024 from Australia

If you’re an Aussie who’s trying to see what wild outfit Jennifer Lopez or Zendaya are going to wear as they strut down the red carpet, it’s not super clear as to how you can watch the Met Gala from Australia. So much for the lucky country, SMH.

Given that it’s not been confirmed to be broadcast on any major network channels yet, there are two ways for you to watch the Met Gala from Australia.

Billie Eilish at The 2022 Met Gala. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images) Kim Kardashian at The 2022 Met Gala. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images) Doja Cat at The 2023 Met Gala. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue )

Watch the Met Gala on Vogue.com

Option one is the more straightforward of the two, and only requires you to go to Vogue.com, which will be streaming the event on a live stream on its site, as well as airing it on Vogue’s social media accounts.

Watch the Met Gala using a VPN

Option two is for you cheeky tech wizards, and requires you to use a virtual private network (VPN) and connect to a US server. Then you can stream the entire 2024 Met Gala from Hulu+, which is broadcasting it live.

When is the Met Gala 2024?

The Met Gala is always held on the first Monday of May every year, and this year takes place on May 6, with the red carpet kicking off at 6pm US Eastern Time.

However, because the event is going down in the US, that means the Met Gala starts 14 hours later for Aussies trying to watch — at least. So here’s when to tune in if you’re a fashion fan Down Under.

NSW, VIC, TAS, ACT, QLD: Tuesday, May 7, 8:00am AEST.

SA, NT: Tuesday, May 7, 7:30am ACST.

WA: Tuesday, May 7, 6:00am AWST.

Shawn Mendes at The 2022 Met Gala. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images) Sebastian Stan at The 2022 Met Gala. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images) Paul Mescal and Daisy Edgar-Jones at The 2022 Met Gala. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

What is the Met Gala 2024 theme?

This year’s Met Gala theme is “Garden of Time”, and the theme of the official Costume Institute at the venue is “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion”.

There’s a whole heap of speculation and guesswork as to how this theme will be interpreted by the high-profile attendees, but so far we’ve been able to rule out In The Night Garden-core.

If you want to find out more about the Met Gala, PEDESTRIAN.TV will be providing coverage of everything that goes down on the day, so be sure to follow us here for all the best fits and spicy moments from the Met Gala 2024.