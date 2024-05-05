Met Gala Afterparty 2024: Here’s Where All The Celebs Are Rumoured To Be Kicking On

Although we live for the drama that pours in before and during the Met Gala, it’s the afterparty celebri-tea that we’re truly frothing! And there are already rumours that a bunch of your faves are throwing gathos after parading on the infamous steps, including Queen Beyoncé.

Everybody yell out “way-o” because it is that time of the year when punters gawk (or scream) at the outfits the rich and famous are wearing at this year’s Met Gala.

With the red-carpet theme being “Garden Of Time” and a rumoured stacked guest list, we’re bound to witness some fashion yo’s and woes on the infamous steps that Jason Derulo famously tripped on. Allegedly.

But what happens after the big shebang? Well, like normal people, celebs love a phat kickons — and with the Americans recently discovering Goon of Fortune, I expect a star-studded POV video.

So far there have been a variety of shindigs that are rumoured to be hosted by some of Hollywood’s biggest stars.

Per Page Six, this year’s Superbowl performer and RnB icon Usher will be hosting a “Secret Garden” themed gatho after Vogue’s “Super Bowl of Fashion” at the Times Square Edition.

Hmmm… I’m thinking, maybe we’ll see some In The Night Garden-core at this gatho.

I mean, who wouldn’t want to so Makka Pakka getting down to “O.M.G”, amirite?

The publication also reported that “Pendulum” songstress FKA Twigs will also host a post-Met Gala theme soireé at the Top of the Standard — which is also known as the Boom Boom Room — and is rumoured to play a variety of bangers.

Welp, better bring your handkerchiefs for “Cellophane”.

(Image source: Lexie Moreland/WWD via Getty Images)

If those aren’t enticing enough, Saltburn‘s Barry Keoghan is also reportedly holding a party at Soho House. But I don’t recommend drinking any cream-coloured bevvies that ooze an umami smell — if you catch my drift.

(I’m only kidding. Pls, Barry if you’re reading this — chuck us an invite!)

I also wonder if Sabrina Carpenter — Barry’s GF and singer of hit song “Espresso” — will be in attendance to perform some of her bangers.

Raye is also rumoured to playing at a members-only party, which is pondered by luxe car company Porsche.

Rumours are also brewing that Beyoncé and her husband Jay-Z will be hosting their own Met Gala afterparty, which could mean that the queen will be gracing us with her presence at the Met.

Ugh, to be a fly on the wall for that gatho!!!

(Image source: by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

Page Six also reported that nightclub tycoon Richie Akiva will be throwing some kind of cooked kickons.

Surprisingly, alongside all of these heavy hitters, TikTok will also be hosting a party amid all the drama between the app and the US.

For those who froth TikTok celebs, it is not known if they will be in attendance — especially since the public ain’t too fond of seeing influencers on the carpet — as the event will be held at members-only spot.

Ugh, so many parties to pick from! But I guess if I could pick any, it would be Beyoncé’s for sure.

That way I could convince her to be on the Renaissance tour Down Under.

Image source: Lexie Moreland/WWD via Getty Images