Look, I love to devour Met Gala red carpet looks as much as the next person, but ya know what I’m just as, if not more, curious to devour? What the celebs are devouring inside the event!

We rarely get a peek inside the Met Gala, so after the celebs walk the carpet and enter the building, we’ve got no fucken clue what goes on inside, including what the stars are fed.

It’s a long-ass event and there’s presumably grog there, so surely they’d have to feed the fabulously dressed people, right?

Well, we’ve finally been given a glimpse at what the food sitch is at the Met Gala 2021 and let’s just say the piece of shit lunch I just threw together using the remaining contents of my fridge was more appealing.

Actress Keke Palmer shared an Instagram Story of her Met Gala meal, which appeared to contain a few flecks of rice, some corn, tomatoes, cucumber and whatever the hell that sad-looking branch is.

For a minute there I thought, ‘Oh, well at least they gave her a tortilla so there was a carb in there!’

Then I realised that’s not a tortilla, that’s the fucken design of the plate. So to recap: the guests were fed what looks like the slimy entrails of your local RSL’s all you can eat buffet after the masses have had at it.

Keke Palmer poked fun at the sad-ass meal on her Instagram Story, writing: “This why they don’t show y’all the food. I’m just playinnnn.”

You may be playing, but I sure as shit am not. If I’ve tizzed myself up (in a PANDEMIC, no less), pushed through crowds of ridiculously dressed celebs, and dedicated my evening to an Anna Wintour event, I’d absolutely be expecting a better feed than that.

Kudos to Keke for lifting the lid on this mystery and showcasing the dark underbelly of the Met Gala that they’ve been hiding from the general public for years: the inadequacy of the food.

Think about it, at least the Fyre Festival guests had bread!

