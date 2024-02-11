Punters Reckon Justin Bieber Will Do A Surprise Performance With Usher At The Super Bowl

Fans of the Super Bowl are gearing up for Usher‘s halftime performance, however, a huge chunk of the internet is gunning for a Justin Bieber appearance.

Hear ye, hear ye! The Super Bowl is finally upon us, and with that being said, pop culture music-loving folks are finally getting treated to another Super Bowl halftime performance.

Last year, the NFL blessed us with Rihanna, who not only performed a bunch of her iconic tracks but also announced her pregnancy. This year, we’ve got the multi-talented Usher.

READ MORE Where To Watch The 2024 Super Bowl In Australia If Ya Wanna Watch Taylor Swift & Travis Mack On

Look, I know a lot of people have thoughts about this bloke, but growing up with a cousin who was so obsessed with the singer that he named his first kiddo after him, there’s just a sense of euphoria and nostalgia when I listen to his music. So, I guess I’m keen to see what he brings to the table for his halftime gig.

Of course with this news — and the Super Bowl creeping up — enthusiastic music fans have come forward with predictions on Usher’s halftime performance.

TikToker Danielle (@daniellevoit), has gone hyper-viral for her and her friend’s prediction, which they hilariously acted out.

In the duo’s video — which has garnered more than 13.4 million views — the pair reckon Usher will be performing his hit songs “OMG”, “Yeah!” and “DJ Got Us Fallin’ In Love”.

TikToker Jasmine (@smoothjasmine), who claimed to have accurately predicted Rihanna’s opening song from last year, also shared what she thinks will happen in this year’s halftime performance.

The Belieber theory got stronger once paparazzi photos began to surface of what seems to be Justin arriving in Las Vegas, alongside the KarJenners.

However, the photos aren’t confirmed to be the “Somebody To Love” singer, so I guess we’ll have to wait and see.

READ MORE The Duolingo Owl Just Got A BBL For The Super Bowl And I’m Obsessed With This Yassification

Who will perform with Usher at the Super Bowl?

Last week, Usher dropped a hint about who he would invite on the halftime stage during the Super Bowl LVIII press conference presented by Apple Music.

“I am definitely, you know, went through a lot of ideas of who I would have share this moment with me,” he said,

“And I do feel like the people who are gonna share it deserve just as much recognition for what they do in their careers, whether we have collaborated together or whether they’ve had moments of their own.”

READ MORE Japan Embassy Weighs In On Taylor Swift’s Tokyo To Super Bowl Discussion With Good News

Look, although I would want a JB and Usher halftime performance, we need to keep in mind that Usher has plethora of bangers with other artists.

“Yeah!” features Lil Jon and Ludacris. “OMG” features will.i.am. AND let’s not forget “My Boo” with Alicia Keys.

Also, the halftime performance is quite short. According to Rolling Stone, the show can run from 20 to 30 minutes.

At this point, Usher should invite everyone he’s ever collabed with on stage.

Image source: Getty Images / Kevin Mazur