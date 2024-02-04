Japan Embassy Weighs In On Taylor Swift’s Tokyo To Super Bowl Discussion With Good News

After many online debates and TikTok breakdowns, the Embassy of Japan has weighed in on whether Taylor Swift can make it to Las Vegas in time for the Super Bowl from Tokyo, and things are looking good for the Speak Now artist.

ICYMI: Last week, Taylor Swift’s NFL-playing boyfriend Travis Kelce and his team — the Kansas City Chiefs — made it into the Super Bowl after they won against the Baltimore Ravens.

(Image source: Getty Images / Patrick Smith)

After that victorious result, speculation grew that Swift would be attending the ‘yuge match, however, this would mean Tay Tay would have to hustle from her Eras Tour in Tokyo back to the US in record time.

As rumours continued to bubble across the internet, many folks (mostly Swifties) have created theories on how the “Cruel Summer” singer can make it to Las Vegas in time to see her boo thang play some American football.

One of the best ones would have to be this terrific PowerPoint presentation from Kyle Phillippi (@kylephilippi) who completely analysed Swift’s schedule. Spoiler Alert: by his analysis, she can do it!

Amid the Swift Super Bowl hullabaloo, the Embassy of Japan has made an official statement regarding the pop star’s reported speedy travel from Japan to the US.

In a punny post to X (formerly Twitter), the Japan Embassy claimed Swift could “comfortably” make it to Las Vegas from Tokyo.

“Despite the 12-hour flight and 17-hour time difference, the Embassy can confidently Speak Now to say that if she departs Tokyo in the evening after her concert she should comfortably arrive in Las Vegas before the Super Bowl begins,” it wrote in a post that now has more than 7.4 million views.

If I was Swift and I was stressing about the conflicting schedules, this post would fill me with so much reassurance.

Also, I find it funny that Swift’s impact is so big that her travel schedule has garnered a response from the Embassy of Japan.

It’s not fully confirmed if Swift is going to the Super Bowl, but I hope she does! I’m not even a Swiftie but seeing them happy makes me happy.

If she does make it, I demand a T-Swift reaction camera for the whole match. Including Usher‘s half-time performance.

