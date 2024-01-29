Where To Watch The 2024 Super Bowl In Australia If Ya Wanna Watch Taylor Swift & Travis Mack On

As you will have gleaned from that big ol’ smooch Taylor Swift gave her NFL star boo Travis Kelce yesterday, his team the Kansas City Chiefs have made it through to the 2024 Super Bowl and will be going up against the San Francisco 49ers.

Karma is the guy from The Chiefs coming straight home to meeeeeee. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

Not only that, but there’ll be a ‘yuge halftime performance and if it’s anything like last year’s, you’re gonna wanna tune in live!

Here’s everything you need to know about watching the 2024 Super Bowl in Australia.

The Super Bowl 2024

When is the Super Bowl?

The Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers will battle it out in Las Vegas for Super Bowl 58 on Sunday, February 11 US time. In Australia, the game kicks off (no pun intended) on Monday, February 12 at 9:30am AEDT.

The game itself will start at around 10:30am — 11:00am AEDT so make sure you’re gathered around the telly by then.

How can I watch the Super Bowl in Australia?

Good news fam, if you’re not a streaming girlie and only have free-to-air, Channel 7 and 7Plus have got ya covered.

It’ll also be streaming on Kayo Sports and Foxtel Now, with live and on-demand coverage.

So if you’re busy, ya know, working and making a living and can’t catch the game, you can watch it all from the comfort of your couch in the evening.

You’ll just wanna avoid all social media so ya don’t see any spoilers!

Who is the halftime performer for 2024?

You’d hate to be the poor sucker following Rihanna‘s epic performance at the 2023 Super Bowl, right? But someone’s gotta do it!

And that someone is old mate Usher. Not bhed!

“It’s an honour of a lifetime to finally check a Super Bowl performance off my bucket list,” he said following the annoucement.

“I can’t wait to bring the world a show unlike anything else they’ve seen from me before. Thank you to the fans and everyone who made this opportunity happen. I’ll see you real soon.”

And that’s it from us! Hope yas enjoy the show… I mean game… I mean halftime show… ah, whatever. I just hope both teams have fun! And that we see Taylor Swift frequently in real time.