The 2024 Superbowl Halftime Performer Has Finally Been Announced & There’s Mad Drama Involved

After months of speculation, conflicting reports and rumours in general the halftime performer for the 2024 Superbowl has been revealed, but the announcement came alongside a whole bunch of speculation from people who think something ~ not right ~ is happening here.

Let’s dive in shall we.

Overnight the halftime performer was revealed to be 2000’s R&B royalty, Usher, with the announcement coming from Kim Kardashian via an ad.

But, Usher isn’t the first, second or even third person who people were speculating was going to cop the coveted halftime spot. So what’s really going on here?

The rumour mill has been going wild in the past few weeks with guesses about who would be performing at the 2024 Superbowl. So far guesses included NSYNC, Backstreet Boys, and Destiny’s Child before those rumours were squashed by TMZ.

There was also a report circulating that Miley Cyrus was offered the spot and declined, but this also wound up to be false.

The news of Usher performing was also met with a whole lot of “insider” info from people who claim to be in the know saying that there’s some added drama simmering below the surface.

Anonymous sources took to gossip queen, Deuxmoi (@deuxmoi) to expose some potenitaly very spicy theories that Usher’s involvement in the Superbowl halftime show was very last minute.

It comes after Deuxmoi posted last week that NSYNC would be headlining the Superbowl, only for news to drop today that it is actually Usher.

Some of the anon pls tea included someone claiming their best friend works for Usher and found out about his halftime show from the Deuxmoi post (!!), while another source said they were an NFL employee and had heard crickets about Usher headlining at a recent meeting.

The third and most spicy screenshot is a text thread that appears to be someone close to Deuxmoi sending her a message that reads: “They are MAD we let the cat out of the bag, like beyond!”

“SOMEONE wasn’t happy at all.”

oop, this is getting good. Source: Instagram/deuxmoi

“They got Usher to agree to a halftime show in less than 24 hours!!” The message continued.

Now whilst anonymous tip offs like the ones Deuxmoi shares should always be taken with a grain of salt, this anon texter did get the deets about Kim Kardashian having the honours of announcing the big news spot on.

The text thread continues on: “NSYNC still in the talks, just refuse to headline.”

Now this is where things get a liiiitle bit murky. Because whilst anon was absolutely correct with the Usher news AND the Kim K feature, TMZ made it clear that NSYNC was never on the cards for the halftime performance.

I don’t know what to believe anymore!

We may never know the true tea — but one thing I do know for sure is that I am going to be tearing it up when Usher takes centre stage to perform OMG next year. That’s a guarantee.

The Superbowl is set to take place next year on February 11 and I don’t know about you but I don’t think it will be the last time we hear about all this.