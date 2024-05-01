A Mexican Wedding From Hell Left 80 People Hospitalised After They Ate Its Four-Course Dinner

Mexican wedding sickness

By

Michael Di Iorio

A Mexican wedding from hell has taken hold of social media after over 100 guests became violently ill following a four course menu, with 80 being rushed to hospital with a bacterial infection.

Now, we’ve all been to some pretty cooked weddings in our time, but surely this one takes the cake. Well, maybe you should leave that cake on the table, friend, because it’s probably not going to be very good for your stomach.  

Wedding attendant Aranza Rodríguez told Mexican newspaper Proceso all about the events leading to hundreds of people violently vomming on the streets, after clips of guests in the hospital made their way to TikTok. 

According to Rodríguez, she arrived quite late to the wedding and noticed a bunch of the guests weren’t in very good spirits. She claimed “stomach pain” and “headaches” were present in a few of the people in attendance, but carried on ordering her meal. After all, a girl’s gotta eat. 

She recalled the appetiser as being a dish of wild mushrooms with goat cheese and tomato coulis, with her main being chicken breast stuffed with spinach, tarragon and a sweet potato puree. The other main course served at the tables was apparently meat with a tasty whiskey sauce. 

Regardless of who ate what though, Rodríguez claims the food indiscriminately hit a majority of the guests with a violent sickness shortly after. Vomiting and diarrhoea were the main symptoms felt by the wedding attendants, which does not make for a very pleasant evening. When the bride and groom said “in sickness and in health” I’m sure they did not think it would apply in such a short time. 

Videos on TikTok and X show guests hunched over outside the wedding venue in the city of Cuernavaca, with ambulances rushing to the scene. Other videos show guests attending a nearby hospital and needing an IV drip.

Source: TikTok @kmibhor.
Source: TikTok @kmibhor.
Source: TikTok @kmibhor.

Truly chaotic scenes. 

Wedding caterers Grupo Paraíso have not responded to media questioning as of yet. 

Husband and wife Fernando and Paola have been assisting their guests in the hospital as they search for answers. 

