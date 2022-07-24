We all have that one embarrassing work memory that lives in our brain rent-free and ready to resurface every time we close our eyes for more than five seconds. Maybe you accidentally pushed a pull door in front of your boss. Or spilt coffee on yourself as your work crush walked by. Either way, just be glad you aren’t this photographer who was captured on TikTok falling backwards into a pond in front of an entire wedding procession — right as the bride walked down the aisle.

TikTok user Zac Chevron (@venom__h) posted a video of the aftermath of the fall on TikTok where, of course, it went viral instantly and gained 2.3 million views in just one week.

A man can be seen in the video hauling himself out of the water, drenched to the bone, before scrambling and running around the yard to continue snapping pics of the bride — who miraculously maintained her composure and had a serene smile glued to her face. Props to her because if that was my wedding I wouldn’t know how to act.

In the background, the wedding entrance music continued to play uninterrupted as guests tried to contain their laughter and act like nothing had happened.

Honestly if I was this wedding photographer I would have just stayed in that pool and drown myself. There’s no way I could come back from such a soul-destroying blunder.

But the photographer in question, bless his heart, has since shared his own footage of the fall and totally owned the situation.

Sergio Minnici (@sergio_minnici_films) uploaded a TikTok of his pitch backwards in all its glory with the caption: “Things happen when you’re in love with your job.”

In his video, Sergio can be seen walking backwards while looking into his camera. Being so ~in the zone~, he didn’t realise how close he was to the pond’s edge until it was too late.

A fellow photographer tried to save him but alas — down he went.

Somehow, Sergio managed to hold onto his camera which I honestly think is impressive.

All in all, it seems that no harm was done — the wedding photographer even managed to capture the bride’s face as he fell. A win/win if you ask me.