I will openly admit to the fact that I don’t know much about weddings. But I do know that weird wedding etiquette is a Thing. And this TikToker broke one of the big wedding rules — more specifically, one of the big wedding cake rules.

In a TikTok vid which has now scored over four million views, a woman called Hailey can be seen cutting a slice from a wedding cake.

The top tier of the wedding cake to be exact, which includes the bride and groom caketoppers, which had been set aside on a raised plate. Are we sending any red flags here?

“Me! A guest at my friend’s wedding! Ignoring the brownie table and confidently cutting myself a slice of her wedding cake thinking uh-oh! They forgot to serve it to everyone else!” she wrote in text over the video.

I feel like it goes without saying that if the cake isn’t yours, you shouldn’t cut it. Whether it’s a wedding, an engagement party, or especially a toddler’s birthday. Do not touch the cake.

It’s also pretty common for the bride and groom to save the top tier of their wedding cake for themselves, which might’ve been the case here. And regardless, I feel like a wedding is deffo one of the situations where you don’t help yourself to a slice.

Hailey explained in a comment on her vid that the rest of the cake had already been cut. So at least it wasn’t the most egregious of wedding sins: eating the cake before the bride and groom.

“Lol they had already cut into it at this point & had their moment but still :/,” she wrote.

An incredibly valid use of :/ methinks.

The bride in question also stepped in to say Hailey had been forgiven. Phew.

“As the bride whose cake this is — she is formally forgiven and has learned her lesson in wedding etiquette,” she said.

Honestly, while this is quite bad it’s definitely not the worst thing that’s ever happened at a wedding.

At least the bride didn’t unknowingly have three leeches under her wedding dress.

And the best man didn’t propose to the father of the bride during his speech (we all know the biggest faux pas ever is proposing during a wedding).

And hey, the wedding photographer didn’t fall into any ponds!

I will say though, whoever filmed Hailey’s accidental fuck up without telling her to leave the cake alone? Shady AF.