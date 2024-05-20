Australia’s most wholesome (and successful) reality TV dating show Farmer Wants A Wife is coming to an end. So we got all the deets you need to see which couples yippee ki yay off into the sunset.



Although we’ve been loving all the drama this season has been giving us — such as three farmers leaving the show early and a rumoured pregnancy scare — it is finally coming to an end.

Thankfully, it’s destined to be a finale packed with gooey, lovey-dovey moments. Unlike another show we know that features yelling matches, cheating bombshells and sometimes, wine throwing. IYKYK.

So if you’re ready to watch some farmer find a bloody wife, here’s everything you need to know about this year’s Farmer Wants A Wife finale.

What time is the Farmer Wants A Wife finale?

The finale for Farmer Wants A Wife kicks will unfold across Monday, May 20, and Tuesday, May 21 at 7.30pm.

On Monday, both Farmer Todd and Farmer Dustin will make their final choices. On Tuesday, Farmer Joe will be the next bloke to make one of the hardest decisions of his love life.

If you’re keen to see who wins the hearts of the final trio, be sure to tune into Channel 7 — or 7plus — at 7.30pm on Monday and Tuesday.

Which Farmers have left Farmer Wants A Wife during the season?

Three farmers have left the show earlier on in the season!

Farmer Dean was the first bloke to leave after he found love with Tegan. Following that love fest, Farmer Tom yeeted out of the competition with Sarah C!

Unfortunately, Cupid’s bow missed Farmer Bert as he chose to leave the show mid-season to focus on his farm. Soon after his departure, rumours began to swirl that he was secretly seeing Lauren.

Lauren has since responded to the rumours via a statement on Instagram, saying that they’re just friends.

“Just wanted to make a quick announcement for those that are invested in FWAW,” she wrote.

“Of course, I left the show of my own accord in April, but rumours have been swirling that Bert and I are a couple.”

“I know this will be disappointing for some to hear, but we are not together.”

What time will the Farmer Wants A Wife reunion episode air?

There haven’t been too many details out there regarding the Farmer Wants A Wife reunion special. However, Caitlin, who was vying for the heart of Farmer Bert, reportedly confirmed that the reunion will happen in a private Facebook group, per Chattr.

Also, there has been drama surrounding this reunion special, with an inside source telling So Dramatic! that Farmer Dean and Tegan had split before the reunion, which was reportedly filmed in January.

Spicy since they were the first to leave the show together!

What is the prize for winning Farmer Wants A Wife?

Well, a farmer “wins” a wife and a wife “wins” a farmer, I guess?



On the plus side, folks will win love which is the best gift of all. You can also say they might’ve won some IG followers. Unfortunately, that prize is not guaranteed.

For folks who are itching to join the show for monetary needs, it’s been reported that contestants and farmers get paid a minimal fee per filming day. Fun!

You can catch Farmer Wants A Wife 7.30pm Sunday to Tuesday on Channel 7 or on 7plus.