It’s happened. Rihanna performed for the first time in five years at the NFL Super Bowl halftime show and it successfully sent everyone absolutely bloody feral. There’s no other way to put it.

The biggest moment of the performance wasn’t the music, the fits or the obvious Fenty Beauty plug — it was the sudden realisation that Rihanna is pregnant with her second child.

The big news was confirmed by Rihanna’s reps to The Hollywood Reporter after the show on Monday afternoon, which makes the whole performance even more impressive.

I cannot imagine being suspended high above the ground to perform in front of millions of people let alone doing that with a sprog in my belly.

RiRi kicked off her performance with “Bitch Better Have My Money” with a move that seemingly revealed and showed her rubbing the side of her stomach. It immediately sent fans into a meltdown over whether she’s pregnant again with A$AP Rocky‘s second child.

ok so everyone just googled “rihanna pregnant” right — David Mack (@davidmackau) February 13, 2023

Everybody tryna see if Rihanna pregnant again pic.twitter.com/MEUgbSiN15 — Josiah Johnson (@KingJosiah54) February 13, 2023

Many fans also recalled a recent interview about a ~special guest~ for her halftime show, which got people quickly joining the dots.

🎥: Rihanna interview with Nate Burleson tonight on NFL+ at 8 p.m. ET. pic.twitter.com/2zluftTOb6 — 𝖌𝖆𝖇𝖗𝖎𝖊𝖑 🏈 (@gabgonebad) February 10, 2023

She told the NFL Total Access podcast she was “thinking about bringing someone” to her performance, which fans have now realised was a big nod to her baby news. Host Nate Burleson seemed to confirm the theories after Rihanna wrapped her Super Bowl performance and before her reps could get the official word out to the press.

Back to the performance, RiRi was dressed in an all-red fit (which looked cosy for the wintery Arizona temperatures), she was flanked by 100 dancers in all white as she performed on airborne platforms and a long stage that stretched most of the length of the field.

Queen RiRi pulled out a megamix of a range of her biggest hits to date for the massive performance, showcasing 12 tracks spanning her nearly 20-year solo career. Kicking it off with “Bitch Better Have My Money” and closing with “Diamonds” is a powerful move that also sent everyone rabid online.

this shot during Rihanna’s Super Bowl performance is so wild holy crap pic.twitter.com/jE8UWAnxjA — Spencer Althouse (@SpencerAlthouse) February 13, 2023

Despite the (confirmed!) baby theories and everyone regressing back to their best 2010s club-thumping selves on the couch to “Work”, “Rude Boy” and “Umbrella”, the internet came through thick and fast with memes.

Me and my friends running to get tickets to Rihanna if she announces a tour pic.twitter.com/oPUK0fjhiY — jordan ♡︎☀︎︎♥︎ (@jojodances913) February 13, 2023

Respect to Rhianna for performing in a Super Smash Bros stage pic.twitter.com/oXrHsFue0t — Rob Sheridan (@rob_sheridan) February 13, 2023

Rihanna’s Super Bowl halftime show… pic.twitter.com/46BQInjFyt — NFL Memes (@NFL_Memes) February 13, 2023

adele is just like us. here for rihanna nothing more pic.twitter.com/Pz3y9vJljg — 2000s (@PopCulture2000s) February 12, 2023

Ok but Rihanna was so real for yassifying the Super Bowl like this 🥲 pic.twitter.com/cuC6SxrmPR — Joey Nolfi (@joeynolfi) February 13, 2023

Happy Rihanna Super Bowl halftime show / confirmed pregnant day to all who celebrate, we have been truly fed this year.