The NFL’s night of nights has come and gone for another year — the Los Angeles Rams took out the Super Bowl with a 23-20 win over the Cincinnati Bengals, ending a 22-year drought for the Rams. The other showstopping part of the game every year is the Super Bowl halftime show, and this year’s performance was one for the books.

A massive medley of iconic tracks from Dr Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, 50 Cent Anderson .Paak and Kendrick Lamar blew out the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California on Monday our time (Sunday night west coast time).

It’s the first time an all-rap performance has graced arguably the biggest stage in America. The Dre-led crew turned it into a massive block party filled with wall to wall bangers.

I’m talking “California Love”, “In Da Club” and “Lose Yourself”. There was “The Next Episode”, “Family Affair” and “Alright”. All hits, no misses.

It 100% tickled all the right spots of all of us who grew up listening to hip hop between the mid-90s and the 2010s. And it definitely set the internet ablaze as the “Dre Day” performance rolled on.

So here’s how everyone reacted to each moment of the 2022 Super Bowl halftime show.

Both Dr. Dre and Eminem defied the NFL throughout the halftime performance. Dre still rapped the anti-cop “still not loving police” line from his 1999 hit “Still” and Eminem took a knee after smashing through “Lose Yourself”.

King shit.

If you haven’t watched this year’s Super Bowl Halftime show then you can peep it over on NFL’s YouTube channel right now. Put it on the biggest TV and crank the speakers up because it’s a hell of a party that’s gonna be hard to beat next year.

