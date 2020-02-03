It’s been a contentious point of the NFL’s big game for the last few years, but it’s pretty safe to say that the Super Bowl halftime show for 2020 was one of the best we’ve seen in a long time.

Headlined by both Jennifer Lopez and Shakira, it was a perfect blend of wildly and wonderfully horny content, dancefloor nostalgia, and just a really fucking fun time. And as expected, folks around the world are losing their fucking minds about it.

The power that that has, the intelligence that that has, the clearance that that has, the access that that has, the influence that that has, the profile that that has, the international implications that that has. #SuperBowl #Shakira #JLo pic.twitter.com/NvNIisLOps — Ben (@TS7Track3) February 3, 2020

i’ll pay whatever shakira owes in taxes — Brandy Jensen (@BrandyLJensen) February 3, 2020

J. Lo saying “fuck your Oscar nomination.” — roxane gay (@rgay) February 3, 2020

Everyone say “thank you Shakira, thank you Jlo” — Chantel Jeffries (@ChantelJeffries) February 3, 2020

one nation under JLo’s nude lip gloss — JP (@jpbrammer) February 3, 2020

having to go back to sports after j lo and shakira got me wet is home of phobia — Matt Bellassai (@MattBellassai) February 3, 2020

I want J Lo and Shakira to step on my neck… at the same time. — FLETCHER (@findingfletcher) February 3, 2020

I mean, the halftime show included: Shakira playing guitar, JLo singing while pole dancing, Shakira playing drums, a children’s choir singing, a huge fluffy Puerta Rican flag, a feature from JLo’s daughter, Shakira crowd surfing, and so much ass shaking I didn’t know where to look at any point in time. The talent! The talent!!!!

Jlo and Shakira’s asses. That’s it that’s the tweet. #PepsiHalftime pic.twitter.com/ytdz2x5BLU — H E A T H E R ◡̈ (@heather_yackel) February 3, 2020

And Shakira, inexplicably, did this.

Not sure what Shakira said here but I ageee #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/5g57YJ0PnA — ???? (@needyabeI) February 3, 2020

And is getting memed to high heavens for it.

SPONGEBOB FACT: Shakira said “All Hail the Magic Conch!!!” pic.twitter.com/JzP1fYP16k — SpongeBob Facts! (@spongbob_facts) February 3, 2020

But really, can we just take one moment to note that not only is this incredible representation for Latina women on a massive stage, but the fact that JLo is 50 and Shakira turned 43 on the day of the Super Bowl halftime show just proves that you do not get less sexy as you age.

I’m going to watch this whole show on every birthday, just to remind myself that I’m still hot as hell. Feel free to do the same.

shakira is 43 and dances better than 99% of all bitches out there. it’s me. i’m bitches. pic.twitter.com/k0zzmbFSop — ine (@naomigspence) February 3, 2020

Bad Bunny made a short appearance to slam down his verse from ‘I Like It’ while Cardi B watched on from the good seats and it’s looking like it’s Shakira’s song now, I’m very sorry.

Just put aside a good ten minutes to watch, and then process, everything in this Super Bowl halftime show. You are welcome, and I am so sorry that you might need to go stand outside in the fresh hair for a bit afterwards.