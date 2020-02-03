It’s been decided: Shakira‘s tongue is the official winner of the Super Bowl.

This afternoon, the Colombian megastar joined fellow megastar J-Lo at Miami’s Hard Rock Stadium for the 2020 Super Bowl halftime show and, while it was a stunning performance by the duo (check out the re-cap here), one moment from Shakira, which can only be described as a licky-licky death-stare into camera, has produced the most finger-lickin’ priceless reactions.

Tongues don't lie.

The sheer power, precision and movement of Shakira’s tongue muscles have been heralded by all, and it’s had the witty folk of the world salivating with content. From poor first kisses, to Spongebob’s magic conch and being a downright sore loser after an argument, we’ve been gifted with some bloody incredible interpretations of the Shakira doing GIF. So, without further ado, check out some of the best reactions to the internet’s newest welcomed meme: Shakira doing the licky-licky.

I need to log off for a moment. This is too much.

