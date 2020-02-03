It’s been decided: Shakira‘s tongue is the official winner of the Super Bowl.

This afternoon, the Colombian megastar joined fellow megastar J-Lo at Miami’s Hard Rock Stadium for the 2020 Super Bowl halftime show and, while it was a stunning performance by the duo (check out the re-cap here), one moment from Shakira, which can only be described as a licky-licky death-stare into camera, has produced the most finger-lickin’ priceless reactions.

The sheer power, precision and movement of Shakira’s tongue muscles have been heralded by all, and it’s had the witty folk of the world salivating with content. From poor first kisses, to Spongebob’s magic conch and being a downright sore loser after an argument, we’ve been gifted with some bloody incredible interpretations of the Shakira doing GIF. So, without further ado, check out some of the best reactions to the internet’s newest welcomed meme: Shakira doing the licky-licky.

What the bottom of my bowl of ramen sees at the end of dinner pic.twitter.com/lAHaiOqdfo — Remy Hii (@RemyHii) February 3, 2020

When men finally ask women what they want. #SuperBowlHalftimeShow pic.twitter.com/FBZt4b33Q0 — Tony Revolori (@TonyRevolori) February 3, 2020

when the Magic Conch Shell has spoken: pic.twitter.com/SWGvSelg8M — SpongeBob Sports (@SpongeBobSports) February 3, 2020

Me kissing a girl for the first time pic.twitter.com/1bg8dUHkn2 — Nick Lehmann (@NickStopTalking) February 3, 2020

Me to anyone when I'm right pic.twitter.com/Zd3ZpAWgnF — Kelsey Trainor (@ktrain_11) February 3, 2020

When you hit the person in front of you with a red shell in Mario Kart and pass the finish line first. #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/W2rOu0mm1i — Mikey Piff (@MikeyPiff) February 3, 2020

I need to log off for a moment. This is too much.