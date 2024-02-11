The 2024 Super Bowl Halftime Surprise Performers Have Leaked Online And Bloody Huge If True

The 2024 Super Bowl has arrived and look, I’m all for the sporting aspect of today, but there’s a large number of people who are tuning in to see Taylor Swift mack on with Travis Kelce and also to catch the halftime show performance. Hey, at least there’s something for everyone! Different strokes for different folks, and all that.

There’s a whole bunch of rumours swirling around about what today will entail, let’s delve into them, shall we?

Goss guru Deuxmoi pulled together a cheat sheet of everything she’s heard, including the rumour that Usher will be joined on stage by Alicia Keys, Lil Jon, Ludacris and will.i.am.

TikTokers recently floated the theory that Justin Bieber will also be performing and it looks like they’re right on the money, according to Deux’s sources! Apparently he’s got a dressing room and equipment on site ready for the major moment.

There’s also been talk that Beyoncé will announce a residency at The Sphere (!!).

The celebs who have already been spotted include Beyoncé and Jay Z, Paul McCartney, Jon Hamm, Glen Powell, Tiffany Haddish, Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Justin and Hailey Bieber and more.

As for Taylor Swift, word on the street is that Travis has shelled out for a suite worth 1.7-1.9 million bucks so she can kick back and enjoy the game in style. Fancy!

ICYMI: Our girl arrived at the 2024 Super Bowl earlier today with a few of her famous friends in tow. There was some concern over whether or not she’d be able to make the game in time given that she is a super busy and important gal who was occupied on the other side of the world performing her lil heart out.

The singer yeeted on over from Tokyo where she was playing the latest leg of her Eras Tour to be at the game and lemme tell ya, it was a race against time.

Taylor had to jump on her private jet in Tokyo after her gig on Feb 10, and zoom the 13 hours to Las Vegas for the 10:30am kick-off.

Over the weekend, an insider told Us Weekly that Taylor “is doing everything in her power to show up tomorrow for the Super Bowl.”

And against all odds, she bloody made it!!!

Taylor was joined by her famous friends Blake Lively and Ice Spice along with mama Andrea Swift.

Taylor Swift arriving at the 2024 Super Bowl with Blake Lively. (Credit: CBS)

Taylor Swift arriving at the 2024 Super Bowl with mama Andrea Swift and pal Ice Spice. (Credit: CBS)

Peep the footage below:

Wondering how to watch the 2024 Super Bowl Halftime performance in Australia? Here’s everything you need to know!