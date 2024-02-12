As Predicted, Beyoncé Made A Major Announcement At The Super Bowl & She’s Making Country C*nty

It’s time to wrangle up your finest Akubra and your bedazzled ass-less chaps because Beyoncé is set to drop a country-inspired album. Yee-fawking-haw!

As predicted, Beyoncé made a ‘yuge announcement at this year’s Super Bowl via an advertisement with internet provider Verizon. In the ad, the Renaissance artist attempted to break the internet through a plethora of projects such as being BarBey, running for the Beyoncé of the United States and introducing a robotic version of herself.

At the end of the advertisement, Beyoncé said: “Okay, they ready. Drop the new music.”

A couple of minutes after the ad aired, the “Crazy In Love” singer shared a video on Instagram, revealing the title of her next single and the date of when her next album — which seems to be titled Act II — will arrive.

Not gonna lie, I genuinely thought it was a continuation of her and Lady Gaga‘s “Telephone” video, but nope. It’s just the one and only Beyoncé in her country era, which we love!

One of the biggest lies told in pop culture herstory. (Image source: YouTube / Lady Gaga)

However, that wasn’t the only surprise the queen gave us. Although the country album was supposed to drop on March 29, Beyoncé released two new singles. TWO, titled “TEXAS HOLD ‘EM” and “16 CARRIAGES”.

Both tracks were first only available on TIDAL, but now they’re available on a variety of platforms including YouTube and Spotify.

(Image source: Instagram / @beyonce) (Image source: Instagram / @beyonce)

And wait! That’s not all!

A couple of hours after that announcement, Beyoncé dropped the official visualizers to accompany her new tracks which can be viewed on both YouTube and Spotify.

Boy oh boy, the B-Hive is surely buzzing today!

Prior to the announcement, folks believed that Beyoncé was hinting at a country era due to her outfit at this year’s Grammys, where she sported a black and silver studded outfit with a large cowboy hat.

(Image source: Instagram / @beyonce)

Interestingly, Beyoncé isn’t the only artist who’s gone down the country route this year. A few months back, Lana Del Rey also announced that her next album would be country-inspired. Living for the rootin’ tootin’ vibes!

As much as I am happy to hear some country music from the “Drunk In Love” singer — especially after hearing “Daddy Lessons” from her 2016 album Lemonade — this just crushes the dream that she’ll be coming to Australia for the Renaissance World Tour.

Excuse me as I cry tears of both excitement and sadness.