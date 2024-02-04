Grammys Red Carpet 2024: All the Best Fashion, Outfits & Looks

Happy Grammys 2024 everybody! As you may have gathered by all of the hullabaloo, it is the biggest night for the international music industry. While it’s the Grammys are an amazing event that recognises the good work of our favourite musicians, it is also another excuse to stare in awe at beautiful people looking gorgeous — and sometimes kinda odd — in their glitzy Grammys red carpet 2024 looks.

Of course, we’ll be documenting everything that goes down at the 2024 Grammys when they kick off at 12pm AEST time, but now, it looks like we already have some red carpet arrivals. Let’s get stuck into it, shall we?

Grammys red carpet looks

Dawn Richard

Miss thing serving SHRUBBERY. (Image: Getty)

I’ll be honest, I had to google who Dawn Richard is but that is the beauty of a dress like this one. From the colour to the lashes, I love how extravagant this bold red look is. The only downside is that I can’t imagine getting through standard size doorways would be easy.

Dua Lipa & Dukagjin Lipa

I can see where miss Lipa got her looks from, I’ll say that. (Image: Getty)

She’s here. Our girl is here. And who has she brought as her date? Her papa Dukagjin Lipa!

As per usual, Dua looks gorgeous. Girly could wear a paper bag and I’d still be screaming “yes Mother!” but in this case, the fish-scale, chain mail moment is particularly stunning. Papa scrubs up pretty nicely too. Dua is also performing at the Grammys this year, if you needed yet another reason to tune in.

Laverne Cox

Swing and a miss. Sorry Laverne. (Image: Getty)

It goes without saying that Laverne Cox always looks beautiful on a red carpet. But sadly, this look doesn’t do it for me. Maybe it’s the pairing of red patent leather with other forms of material making it look like a Year 12 sewing project?

Boy Genius

“Well, one of us is going to have to change.” (Image: Getty)

Alert the bisexuals!!! Boy Genius is here! Phoebe Bridgers, Lucy Dacus and Julien Baker are all looking super sweet and united in their matching Thom Browne suits. If this is a nod to Valentine’s day, I will very happily be their valentine.

Kelly Osbourne & Sidd Wilson

Must be hot in there, Sid. (Image: Getty)

Kelly Osbourne and Sid Wilson look like such a fun, regular celebrity couple here. I’m completely kidding, but let’s be honest, it would be disappointing if these two rocked up in average looks. Kelly’s look is blending traditional glam with a hint of goth, whilst Slip Knot’s Sid is literally wearing a gimp mask. Slay!!!

Alix Earle

Just GORGEOUS. (Image: Getty)

TikTok’s latest it-girl Alix Earle looks incredibly chic in this simple yet stunning black dress. I love the way this dress drapes along the neckline and her swooping hair only compliments it.

Hayley Kalil

Is Hayley in her Reputation era too? (Image: Getty)

Social media star and model Hayley Kalil AKA Hayley Baylee is looking like a Tinkerbell-inspired fairy in this glitzy little number. Does it remind anyone else of Taylor Swift‘s Golden Globes look?

Alex Ritchie

Confused yet slaying? (Image: Getty)

Multi-hyphenate musician Alex Ritchie has paired her signature wide-brimmed hat with a forest green, silk cloak in a look that makes me want to jump on a horse and ride majestically through the town square. Jokes aside, I’m a sucker for this colour and I think this look is strong, empowering and a fun statement for the up-and-comer.

Wet Leg

Wet Leg look like they just returned from a squad trip to the op shop. (Image: Getty)

There’s no other way to slice it. Wet Leg’s Joshua Omead Mobaraki, Hester Chambers, Rhian Teasdale, Henry Holmes and Ellis Durand look cool as fuck. Their effortless mismatched outfits are giving “no, really, we’ll wear whatever the fuck we want” and it’s hot.

Check back at 12pm for when the Grammys 2024 main event kicks off. You can watch it on Channel Seven or stream it on 7Plus.