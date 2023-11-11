Taylor Swift Breaks Nomination Record, And All The Other Girlboss Noms For The 2024 Grammys

Nominations for the 2024 Grammy Awards are out and oh lordy did the judges really say “gatekeep, gaslight, girlboss” for this one, because female artists have absolutely dom’d the noms!

Plenty of the major categories are stacked with almost entirely female artists, with big names like Taylor Swift, Olivia Rodrigo, Billie Eilish, and Miley Cyrus practically everywhere.

The big news from these nominations is that everyone’s fav self proclaimed anti-hero T Swizzle has broken a MASSIVE Grammy record.

Due to the shortlisting of “Anti-Hero” for song of the year (SOTY), Queen Taylor now holds the record for being the songwriter with the most songs nominated for that category with seven nominations. Previously the record was tied between Sir Paul McCartney and Lionel Richie who both had six SOTY Grammy nominations to their name.

Taylor’s previous songs to be up for the esteemed award were “You Belong With Me” (2010), “Shake It Off” and “Blank Space” (2015), “Lover” (2020), “Cardigan” (2021), and the iconic “All Too Well – 10 Minute Version” (2023).

Despite the record number of short-listings, Swift is yet to clutch the award — so maybe this will be her year!

Taylor swift received SIX Grammy nominations:



• Album Of The Year: Midnights

• Song Of The Year: Anti-Hero

• Record Of The Year: Anti-Hero

• Pop Solo Performance: Anti-Hero

• Pop Duo/Group Performance: Karma (Remix)

Other artists nominated for the Grammys 2024 SOTY are Billie Eilish with her heartbreaking Barbie banger “What Was I Made For?” Keeping her company is fellow Barbie soundtrack artist Dua Lipa with the 2023 film’s other big hit “Dance the Night”. Truly cementing the fact that this year is the year of Barbie, and the whole Oppenheimer thing was just a phase.

Both the SOTY and record of the year shortlists are made up of almost solely female artists, with Jon Batiste as the token male in each.

Eilish managed to score herself an impressive three nominations — record of the year, SOTY, and best solo pop performance. Meanwhile the most nominated artist was singer and songwriter SZA, who cleaned up with a whopping NINE nominations with her album SOS and its songs.

Indie supergroup boygenius which consists of Julien Baker, Phoebe Bridgers, and Lucy Dacus, was also nominated for three awards — record of the year, album of the year, and best rock performance. American rapper Ice Spice scored her first Grammy nomination as one of the seven contenders for best new artist.

Let’s peep the full shortlists for some of the big categories shall we

What are the major nominations for the 2024 Grammys?

Record of the year

What Was I Made For? — Billie Eilish

Not Strong Enough — boygenius

Worship — Jon Batiste

Flowers — Miley Cyrus

Vampire — Olivia Rodrigo

Kill Bill — SZA

Anti-Hero — Taylor Swift

On My Mama — Victoria Monét

Song of the year

What Was I Made For? — Billie Eilish

Dance the Night — Dua Lipa

Butterfly — Jon Batiste

A&W — Lana Del Rey

Flowers — Miley Cyrus

Vampire — Olivia Rodrigo

Kill Bill — SZA

Anti-Hero — Taylor Swift

Album of the year

The Record — boygenius

The Age of Pleasure — Janelle Monáe

World Music Radio — Jon Batiste

Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd — Lana Del Rey

Endless Summer Vacation — Miley Cyrus

GUTS — Olivia Rodrigo

SOS — SZA

Midnights — Taylor Swift

Best new artist

Gracie Abrams

Fred Again

Ice Spice

Jelly Roll

Noah Kahan

Victoria Monét

The War and Treaty

See the full list of nominations for every award on the Grammys’ site here.

The 66th annual Grammy Awards are set to take place on February 4 of next year, so stay tuned til then for more updates on the most girlboss Grammys yet!