The 2022 Grammy Award nominations have been unveiled and a whole roster of talent has been honoured.
First up your girl Olivia Rodrigo has scored a nomination for best album, best new artist, record of the year and song of the year, for her absolute tear-jerker of a bop, ‘Drivers License’.
Also nommed in those categories is Billie Eilish and Lil Nas X
Taylor Swift has picked up her second consecutive album of the year nomination for Evermore. She won the award earlier this year for its companion album, Folklore.
Elsewhere, Jazz keyboardist Jon Batiste leads the nominations with 11 in total, followed by Justin Bieber, Doja Cat and H.E.R. with eight nominations, while Billie and Olivia are close behind with seven.
Peep the full list below:
Album of the year
- We Are – Jon Batiste
- Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga – Love For Sale
- Justin Bieber – Justice
- Doja Cat – Planet Her
- Billie Eilish – Happier Than Ever
- H.E.R. – Back Of My Mind
- Lil Nas X – Montero
- Olivia Rodrigo – Sour
- Taylor Swift – Evermore
- Donda – Kanye West
Song of the year (recognising the songwriters)
- Bad Habits – Ed Sheeran
- A Beautiful Noise – Alicia Keys and Brandi Carlile
- Drivers License – Olivia Rodrigo
- Fight For You – H.E.R.
- Happier Than Ever – Billie Eilish
- Kiss Me More – Doja Cat ft Sza
- Montero (Call Me By Your Name) – Lil Nas X
- Peaches – Justin Bieber ft Daniel Caesar & Giveon
- Leave The Door Open – Silk Sonic
- Right On Time – Brandi Carlile
Record of the year (recognising the whole recording)
- I Still Have Faith In You – Abba
- Freedom – Jon Batiste
- I Get A Kick Out Of You – Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga
- Peaches – Justin Bieber ft Daniel Caesar & Giveon
- Right On Time – Brandi Carlile
- Kiss Me More – Doja Cat ft Sza
- Happier Than Ever – Billie Eilish
- Montero (Call Me By Your Name) – Lil Nas X
- Drivers License – Olivia Rodrigo
- Leave The Door Open – Silk Sonic
Best new artist
- Arooj Aftab
- Jimmie Allen
- Baby Keem
- Finneas
- Glass Animals
- Japanese Breakfast
- The Kid Laroi
- Arlo Parks
- Olivia Rodrigo
- Saweetie
Among the list of snubs are Miley Cyrus whose album Plastic Hearts featured a stellar list of guests including Stevie Nicks, Joan Jett, Dua Lipa and Billy Idol.
Although Drake scored a nom for his work on ‘Donda’, his album Certified Lover Boy was also snubbed.
Other notable snubs include Megan Thee Stallion, Ariana Grande, BTS, Lorde and Lizzo.
The award ceremony is set to take place on the 31st of January, 2022. Mark your cals!
