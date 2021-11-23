The 2022 Grammy Award nominations have been unveiled and a whole roster of talent has been honoured.

First up your girl Olivia Rodrigo has scored a nomination for best album, best new artist, record of the year and song of the year, for her absolute tear-jerker of a bop, ‘Drivers License’.

Also nommed in those categories is Billie Eilish and Lil Nas X

Taylor Swift has picked up her second consecutive album of the year nomination for Evermore. She won the award earlier this year for its companion album, Folklore.

Elsewhere, Jazz keyboardist Jon Batiste leads the nominations with 11 in total, followed by Justin Bieber, Doja Cat and H.E.R. with eight nominations, while Billie and Olivia are close behind with seven.

Peep the full list below:

Album of the year