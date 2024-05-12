Roxy Jacenko Says She’ll Personally Refund Everyone After Controversial House Giveaway

PR mogul Roxy Jacenko has vowed to pay back every person who bought into her controversial Brand Bootcamp program after admitting to “losing control” of the mammoth giveaway that included prizes like a $10 million Cronulla property, a Rolex watch and a Birkin bag. Roxy, if you’re reading this, feel free to send that Birkin my way, darl!

While the giveaway first made headlines for being most people’s only shot at ever owning a property in Sydney (cozzie livs, am I right?), the media attention quickly took a turn for the worst when it was revealed that the $29 entry to the giveaway (which also granted a one-month access pass to her Brand Bootcamp) only gave participants the chance to do a sort of lucky-dip to potentially win the major prize.

The odds of winning the house, for those playing along at home, were 1 in 31,125 (for context, Powerball odds in Australia are 1 in 134,490,400).

“I have made my money, it’s time to give someone else the chance at their dream lifestyle – I guess taking it from a vision board to real life,” she told PEDESTRIAN.TV at the time.

“Sweaty Betty PR was very good to me, at my peak managing the PR for over 100 local and international brands, but what many don’t know is that my property investing started at 21 years of age with a small deposit of $37K – I turned that investment into a near $1 million sale and didn’t stop there,” she said.

On Friday, Jacenko took to social media to announce that she was refunding anyone who entered the competition from her own personal bank account.

“As many of you would know, I launched a promotion on March 8th of this year. That promotion, Roxy’s Boot Camp, came about when I was direct messaged on Instagram by someone who I don’t know, who had a great idea,” she said.

“And that idea was for me to run my courses and associate a trade promotion with those courses… Basically, we formed a partnership myself and two people that I don’t know. I spruiked it.”

Jacenko asserted that she actually got cold feet about the whole ordeal and suggested that refunds should be issued just three days after the competition launched. However, she claims her initial offer to personally pay back participants was rejected by her business partners.

“So the promotion carried on going and I carried on with my mindset of, “we’re gonna get this done”. We’re gonna make three people’s lives different by winning three fantastic prizes throughout the course of the last two months.”

She claims the stress of the whole ordeal — which attracted major headlines — caused her weight to drop to just 49kg, and her to faint twice.

“I have stepped down as a director. I am now only a shareholder. My hands are tied. I am exhausted. I feel bullied. I feel distressed and I’m embarrassed,” she continued.

“Now, I can’t do anymore… Sadly, my name is all over this, but what I want you to know is I did my absolute best.

“I can’t be in a position where I’m 49kg and I certainly cannot be in a position where walking to the door to answer the intercom, I faint.”

On Saturday, Jacenko doubled down on her initial remorse and took to social media to announce she would be refunding more than 7,000 customers.

“I wanted to do an update for each and every one of you who has purchased a package since the launch of the Roxy’s Boot Camp promotion on March the 8th, 2024 through to today the 11th of May 2024,” the PR mogul said.

“After much thought, I’ve made a decision and that decision is that I will personally refund each and every one of the 7000 plus customers who have purchased a package in Roxy’s boot camp to me, holding my head high, standing my ground and making sure that each and every one of you who have purchased a package are refunded is really important.

“I wanna sleep at night and I wanna know that I did what was right, no matter what dispute within a business is going on. The general public should not be a victim of that. Full refunds from me personally will commence occurring from Monday.

“Bear with me it will take some time as myself and the team in my office will need to collate each and every one of your data.”

Jacenko stated that the decision to refund people personally is what people deserved, and was “ethically” what needed to be done to rectify the situation.

I guess the silver lining of this whole situation is that if anyone can recover from this PR nightmare, it’s Roxy Jacenko.

Her business partners are yet to comment on the situation.