Troye Sivan Proves To Have A Chokehold On Aus Music Scene After Winning 4 ARIA Awards W/ Rush

Aussie pop sensation Troye Sivan is just getting started (hehe) after he left the 2023 ARIA Awards with four big, spiky trophies.

On Wednesday, Sydney hosted the biggest night for the Australian music scene: it was the ARIA Awards! And if you’re not too familiar with this iconic event, it is the one night where creatives are recognised for their contributions to the Aussie music scene

In 2023, the ARIAs featured a plethora of mega Aussie music talent, including Troye, G Flip, Barkaa, Kylie Minogue, DMA’s and more. American country music superstar Dolly Parton also made an appearance. Unfortunately it was only via livestream, but hey, we take what we can get.

For Troye, it seems like the former YouTuber (IYKYK) had a huge night after scoring four pointy ARIA trophies for the unofficial summer anthem of 2023, “Rush”.

“Rush” — which I highly recommend you listen to if you ever need a little pick-me-up jam — won ARIAs in Best Solo Artist, Song of the Year, Best Engineered Release, and Best Produced Release.

We must also note that Stylaz Fuego — the producer behind “Rush” — was recognised for the Best Engineered Release and Best Produced Release awards.

After winning Best Solo Artist — his final award for the night — Troye reflected on his previous speeches, saying, “I don’t know what else to say”. He added that he was “excited for the future of Australian music”.

He also did a cheeky brag that he and Kylie (Minogue not Jenner) are both nominated for the same category in this year’s Grammys.

“This is really, really tripping me out,” Troye said during his acceptance speech for Song of the Year.

Honestly, I’m not surprised by this outcome for Troye. “Rush” is undoubtedly a catchy, fun, bumping song. I remember when the song first came out, Troye joked that the song had something to do with poppers.

Not saying that I have experienced the thrill of poppers, but if I did, “Rush” would definitely be the perfect song to explain that cheeky little feeling.

Despite being a funky tune, we must also point out the flaws in the music video, that was called out for its lack of body diversity and representation, which we discuss right here.

Although the music video is kinda ~poo poo, wee wee~ I definitely think the track is going to make it on my Spotify wrapped.

I’m thrilled that Troye and Styalz Fuego got their flowers for the pumping tune, and maybe, the song that is rumoured to be about poppers will get them a Grammy.

