All The Celebs Walking The 2023 ARIA Red Carpet This Year

The ARIA Awards are back, and so is the best red carpet in Australian culture. The ARIA red carpet is always, without fail, a deliciously enticing mix of tacky and glam, like a bogan twang on a familiar song. It’s noice, it’s different, it’s unuuuuuusual, and thank SWEET BABY JESUS, it’s back.

This year, the ARIA Awards will be held at Sydney’s Horden Pavilion, where stars like G Flip, Troye Sivan, Amy Shark, Kylie Minogue (queen “Padam Padam” herself) and Budjerah are up for awards.

Also joining them will be living icon Dolly Parton, who joins a rich history of names far too big for the ARIAs (Harry Styles, Taylor Swift, Katy Perry, etc) attending our lil’ event. Great get for the ARIAs imo. As the saying from Queen Dolly herself goes, it takes a lot of money to look this cheap.

The ARIA 2023 red carpet has just kicked off and we’ll be compiling all the best lewks from the capret. You can watch it on the ARIA Official YouTube channel, before catching the awards themselves on Stan from 5pm.

The Best ARIA 2023 Red Carpet Looks

Christian Wilkins

(Photo by Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images)

Of course, Christian Wilkins is one of the first celebs to hit the carpet. After all, the model and actor hosted the carpet festivities with the lovely radio presenter Bridget Hustwaite.

He’s serving mythical god meets chainmail in this sexy, sheer little number. It’s sleek, it’s chic and I love a king serving nips.

Brigette Hustwaite

(Photo by Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images)

Wowza. I know Bridget is meant to be hosting the carpet but she’s really bringing the heat in this gorgeous pink ensemble. From the ruffels to the colour, I can’t fault this look.

No notes for our mate Bridge. Slay, if you will.

Millie Ford

(Photo by Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images)

TikTok’s princess Millie Ford has embodied what I reckon ARIA fashion is all about. Her look is fun, playful and the perfect balance between being dressed up with a pinch of casual.

If she said “Uh, boys in the back” wearing this outfit, I just knooooow they’d listen.

Emma Watkins

(Photo by Hanna Lassen/Getty Images)

Alert the young children in your orbit because Emma Watkins has arrived looking like a sweet treat in her Emma Memma costume.

Drenched in orange and pink hues, she is really embodying the Best Children’s Album category already.

Alex Lahey

Who gave Alex Lahey permission to be so goddamn CUTE?!

I’m not just talking about the wonderful oversized suit moment. For me, it’s the aquatic themed tie that is truly the icing on the cake.

(Photo by Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images)

Kobie Dee

(Photo by Brendon Thorne/Getty Images)

Gomeroi rapper and storyteller Kobie Dee had no right to go this hard. There’s something about mixing a gorgeous pattern with a traditional silhouette that really floats my boat.

Cxloe

(Photo by Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images)

Woah. Just woah. Cxloe is embodying the weird, reptillian shit I love to see on the carpet at the ARIAs.

It’s sexy and just the right amount of effortless to make me go ‘wow, could I do that?’

The answer is no but a girl can dream.

James Tawadros

(Photo by Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images)

Full disclosure, I had to Google who this man is. But with a look as fun as this one, it was worth the look. James Tawadros is one half of the Tawadros brothers, an ARIA Award-winning world musical act.

He’s won the ARIA Award for Best World Music Album a whopping five times. Can he make it a sixth? In this bubblegum kinda fit, I reckon he can.

Kahukx

(Photo by Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images)

Aussie rapper and musician Kahukx is a prime example of how you can elevate your everyday style to make it event-appropriate. Just look at the way he’s paired his balaclava with a lovely black suit.

Chantelle Otten & Dylan Alcott

(Photo by Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images)



As you can see sexologist Chantelle Otten and Aussie sports star Dylan Alcott are up for the award of Hottest Power Couple Of The Year.

Okay, that was a complete lie but can you blame me? The iconic duo genuinely deserve an award for these looks.

On the left, you’ve got Chantelle in a fit that certainly makes my heart race, and on the right, Dylan is cheesin’ in a suit that really makes his pearly whites look shiny and fresh.