Help, Someone Took Their Baby To Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour & Sent Twitter Into Meltdown

I know that Swifties are notorious for being a rather intense fandom, but bringing a baby to Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour and laying it on the ground in the middle of the mosh pit seems a bit extreme.

The “Fortnight” songstress brought her massive Eras Tour to Paris for four nights, adding an entire new The Tortured Poets Department segment to the setlist. It seems as though some fans were determined to see their fave singer, and their baby seems to be vibing to one particular lyric: “Now I’m lyin’ on the cold hard ground”.

In a post on X (formerly known as Twitter) that has now been viewed 1.7 million times, one Swiftie shared two photos of what seems to be an innocent little bub lying on the floor.

“Get ur baby off the floor and GO HOME,” they wrote.

Apparently the baby was in amongst this crowd. (Image: X @whatamind13)

The baby is wearing a light-up bracelet, lying on a purple coat and is luckily wearing ear protection. There might also be a friendship bracelet on the other arm, but it’s hard to make out. A group of people are standing around it, with merch, empty cups and a random packet of M&Ms acting like a makeshift barrier.

The X user also shared a photo of the general admission area at the Paris show, saying: “That baby is somewhere [on] the floor AT THIS SHOW! Like WTF they have lost their minds! Terrible parenting.”

It’s believed that the photo is from Taylor’s Friday night show in Paris, at the La Défense Arena. However, it’s still unclear if the concert had begun when the photo was taken, if the baby had its own Eras Tour ticket, or who decided to bring the little one.

Swiftie shares eyewitness account of baby at the Taylor Swift concert

One fan who attended the concert in the GA pit shared regular updates on X about the baby situation.

“There is a baby lying on the floor… Idk if I should get security because this is so dangerous,” she wrote.

It seems like she did relay her concerns to security, claiming: “The security came and thought it was funny and took a picture of it.”

Perhaps the parents wanted to claim the title for their child as Taylor’s youngest fan? In information provided by the venue, the website states that “bringing children under the age of four, even if accompanied” isn’t recommended, “due to the high volume”.

Taylor Swift’s youngest concertgoer sparks meme frenzy

The entire situation is so bizarre, and it didn’t take long for top-tier memes to appear.

“How’d we end up on the floor anyway, you say?” (Baby’s version) — Manny (@MannyFitty8) May 11, 2024

Taylor Swift fans raise concerns about baby at concert

All jokes aside, the majority of Swifties were furious after seeing the baby on the floor.

“This is awful!!! I have a 12-week-old baby and I would not dream of taking him! Omg poor baby somebody needs to intervene!” one person wrote.

“This is such bad parenting actually, the floor for one is very dangerous and overwhelming plus gross and who knows what’s on the floor and being spread around from people,” another added.

“This is just one horrible step away from an awful situation,” a third said.

At this stage, reps for Taylor and the stadium haven’t commented on the sitch. I’m just here praying that we have learned from this and no more babies will be appearing at the Eras Tour.