Clutch On To Your Bleach Blonde Wigs ‘Cos Dolly Parton Will Be Presenting An ARIA Award

A shit ton of celebs are set to hand out some ‘yuge trophies at the 2023 ARIA Awards, and this whole lineup of stars — which includes our lord and saviour Dolly Parton — has me frothing.

The ARIA Awards — also known as the Australian Recording Industry Association Music Awards — is an annual event where musicians and members of the music industry are recognised for their charisma, uniqueness, nerve and talent. Okay, maybe that’s more of RuPaul‘s thing, but still, heaps of folks are celebrated for their contributions to Aussie music.

As the official ARIA website stated, it is a “celebration of all that is great and popular in local music, and an opportunity to showcase our artists to Australia and the rest of the world.”

According to Nine — who is the owner of Stan, the official broadcaster of this year’s ARIAs — the awards program is expected to produce a “spectacular lineup of performers and presenters” for this year’s festivities. Colour me fkn keen.

As per the network, folks are expected to see artists and muso industry icons such as Dolly Parton, Troye Sivan, Baker Boy, Claudia Karvan, Dylan Alcott, Marcia Hines, Cub Sport, Dermot Kennedy, Jack River, Jessica Mauboy, Joel Corry, Kate Ceberano, Pia Miranda, Thelma Plum, Poppy Reid, Smallzy, Hau Latukefu and Triple J’s Bryce and Concetta to hand out awards.

On top of this juicy list of presenters, Aussies will also cop performances from G Flip, Budjerah, DMA’s, Brad Cox, Peach PRC, Jessica Mauboy, Meg Mac and Fanny Lumsden.

Bloody banger of a lineup for performances.

It is also reported that this year’s ARIAs will honour 50 Years of Hip Hop in Australia by bringing together influential Aussie artists such as Bliss n Eso, Barkaa (LOVE THIS), 1200 Techniques and Sound Unlimited Posse featuring Kye.

To close off the muso awards, Aussie band Jet will be busting out a plethora of their iconic hits.

Back in October, ARIA officially announced that TODAY‘s news and entertainment presenter, Brooke Boney, and comedian Tommy Little will co-host this year’s festivities.

If you’re as keen as I am to catch this award ceremony, the 2023 ARIAs will premiere live on Stan at 5pm Australian Eastern Daylight Time on Wednesday, November 15.

The stream will also be followed by a free-to-air broadcast on the 9Network if punters miss out on the Stan live broadcast.

And if you’re there for the ~fashion~ the ARIAs will have a red carpet live stream on YouTube from 1.30pm.

To suss out the list of nominees and awards, you can head to the ARIAs website. While you’re there, you might as well have your say in the awards that are up for public vote.

Public vote awards include the Telstra ARIA Music Teacher Award, Best Australia Live Act, Best Video, Song of the Year and Most Popular International Artist of the Year.

If anyone from Stan is reading this and is feeling super generous — can you pls sling ya girl (me) a cheeky ARIAs ticket. Hehe. ILY.

Image Source: Getty Images / Omar Vega