2023’s Best Celeb Halloween Costumes Are Here & Who Gave Troye Sivan Their Signed AFL Jersey?

The celebrity Halloween costumes for 2023 are coming in thick and fast and it is our job, nay, our calling, to bring them to you on a silver platter. Let’s discuss, roast, critique and fawn over this year’s chaotic ‘stumes. It’s spooky season baby.

First up we have this harrowing effort from none other than Aussie royalty (he moved to Perth from South Africa when he was two years old but we’ll claim him) Troye Sivan.

Troye went as the most horrifying monster of all — an AFL footballer.

Now if you look closely, there are a few interesting details on the jersey.

The first is that it’s a Grand Final guernsey from this year’s winning team — Collingwood.

The next is that it’s been signed, either by one of the players or coaching staff.

Which begs the question, “who?”, and what’s their relationship to Troye?

If anyone’s good at identifying signatures, holler at us.

Troye Sivan dressed as a Collingwood Football Club AFL player.

Next up is one of my personal favs, Paris Hilton dressing as “Toxic” Britney Spears.

It’s perfect timing considering the Britney renaissance we’re currently experiencing.

Also, her new book’s out!

Next up we have Edward Norton and Shauna Robertson as David and Victoria Beckham.

TBH this one looks unnervingly accurate. It’s like they’re Posh and Becks from a different dimension, sent to Earth to spook us on Halloween.

Points for timing this perfectly with the recent release of Beckham’s new Netflix doco.

Subtract points for Edward Norton’s glistening fake arm tattoos.

Edward Norton and Shauna Robertson as David and Victoria Beckham. Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer via Getty Images.

Moving on we have this terrifying effort from Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly.

The pair dressed as Gogo Yubari and the Bride from Tarantino’s Kill Bill and somehow became even scarier than they normally are at a public function.

We haven’t heard much from this duo since earlier in the year when rumours about MGK cheating were circulating.

Just good to see them back in the news cycle… or is it?

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly as Gogo Yubari and the Bride. Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer via Getty Images.

And how can you go past Kourtney Kardashian with her take on sister Kim‘s 2013 Met Gala look?

Aesthetically I love it.

On the other hand, it forced me to remember Kanye West still exists.

Kourtney Kardashian as her sister Kim Kardashian via Instagram.

Actual Kim Kardashian with Kanye West in 2013.

That’ll be all for now, folks.

We’ll update this as more celebrity Halloween costumes get posted.

In the meantime, check out last year’s highlights and also the lowlights. Both equally entertaining.

Stay spooky!