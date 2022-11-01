WTAF: A Bunch Of Celebs Are Being Called Out For Their Disturbing Halloween Costumes

It’s not Halloween without celebrities taking their costumes way too far and frightening the shit out of us, is it?

I mean, I’m more than happy to be frightened. I love a good jump scare every now and then. In fact, I welcome that energy.

But in this disturbing year of 2022, the last thing I want is to have celebrities disturbing me even further with their ungodly costume ideas.

Have a go at some of the most controversial celebrity Halloween costumes from this year.

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox

First up, we’ve got the gruesome twosome themselves, Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox, who offended people with not one, but two costumes. Each as gnarly as the other.

For one couple costume, they went as fellow cooked couple Tommy Lee and Pamela Anderson.

In a video shared to Instagram, Machine Gun Kelly snorted a line of powder off Megan Fox’s breast.

Uh, okay hun…

Snort some common sense, pls. (Credit: Instagram)

Did that rip your eyeballs out? Welp, just wait until you see what their other costume was.

Machine Gun Kelly went as a red wine-slugging priest. Pretty tame costume, right?

Have a go of Megan’s look though, will ya?

Now I’m not one to yuck anyone’s yum. She looks hawwwwt as heeeeell.

But something about the combo of a priest and a dominatrix is just so unsettling to me…

Billie Eilish

Singer Billie Eilish and her boyfriend Jesse Rutherford poked fun at the backlash over their 11-year age gap through their costume.

ICYMI: 20-year-old Billie Eilish is dating 31-year-old Neighbourhoods frontman Jesse Rutherford an d it’s drawn much criticism from fans.

To show that they’re in on the joke, they opted to dress as a baby and an old man for Halloween.

Unsurprisingly, their joke went down like a lead balloon:

The View

This one doesn’t involve a celeb, per se, but popular American talkshow The View has been called out for a costume aired on their show.

During their annual Halloween episode, they dressed a child as The Slap, as in Will Smith‘s Oscars slap.

Wardrobe supervisor Ashley Alderfer Kaufman prefaced the costume by telling viewers: “We do not want to endorse violence of any kind but we couldn’t help but talk about one of the hottest topics of this year.”

That poor, poor child. (Credit: ABC)

Folks have taken to Twitter to slam the show, saying the costume was “in bad taste” and that it “endorsed violence”.

I’ll give celebrities this: as far as I could see in my internet sweep, there wasn’t much cultural appropriation happening this year which we love.

But still… come on, guys.