Just as we were all dozing off while watching the 2022 Oscars, Will Smith legit slapped Chris Rock across the face.

It all went down when Rock was on-stage doing his lil comedy routine. During the spiel, he made some crack about Smith’s wife Jada Pinkett-Smith doing G.I. Jane 2.

At first I didn’t get it but it was later pointed out on Twitter that Jada has a hair loss condition. So it seems like Rock was making fun of that which is really not fucking cool.

Although Will Smith initially laughed it off, his wife was noticeably pissed (as ya bloody would be!).

Moments later, Smith appeared on-stage and slapped Rock across the face. He then returned to his seat, leaving Rock standing there in shock saying “Wow!” on a loop, as if he was malfunctioning.

When he got back to his seat, Smith cried out: “Leave my wife’s name out of your fucking mouth.”

Have a go at it below:

People dead-ass can’t tell if this was a bit that was pre-planned or if it was an actual clap back (literally).

Given the fact that he was mocking Jada’s health condition, it seems like it was pretty damn real.

Hooooley doooooley.

