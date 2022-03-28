Just as we were all dozing off while watching the 2022 Oscars, Will Smith legit slapped Chris Rock across the face.

It all went down when Rock was on-stage doing his lil comedy routine. During the spiel, he made some crack about Smith’s wife Jada Pinkett-Smith doing G.I. Jane 2.

At first I didn’t get it but it was later pointed out on Twitter that Jada has a hair loss condition. So it seems like Rock was making fun of that which is really not fucking cool.

That was insane. Chris Rock insulted Jada Pinkett-Smith about her bald head with a joke about "G.I.Jane." (She has a hair loss condition.) Will Smith ran on stage, slapped Rock, then screamed twice loudly, "Keep my wife's name out of your fucking mouth." #Oscar — Nicole Sperling (@nicsperling) March 28, 2022

Although Will Smith initially laughed it off, his wife was noticeably pissed (as ya bloody would be!).

Moments later, Smith appeared on-stage and slapped Rock across the face. He then returned to his seat, leaving Rock standing there in shock saying “Wow!” on a loop, as if he was malfunctioning.

When he got back to his seat, Smith cried out: “Leave my wife’s name out of your fucking mouth.”

Have a go at it below:

This fr or wha? pic.twitter.com/RPrbQnMkjz — Blak ole son (@BundjalungBud) March 28, 2022

People dead-ass can’t tell if this was a bit that was pre-planned or if it was an actual clap back (literally).

Given the fact that he was mocking Jada’s health condition, it seems like it was pretty damn real.

Did Will Smith really just punch Chris Rock??? — deuxmoi (@deuxmoiworld) March 28, 2022

What on earth was that Will Smith vs Chris Rock moment?! #Oscars pic.twitter.com/DHq9I6SJTJ — Oli Dyson (@olliedys) March 28, 2022

Everyone at the Oscar’s when Will Smith assaulted Chris Rock on national television #Oscars pic.twitter.com/VX7EzFyJ22 — LORRAKON (@LORRAKON) March 28, 2022

NONE OF THAT WAS BLEEPED IN AUSTRALIA WILL SMITH SAID “KEEP MY WIFE’S NAME OUT OF YOUR FUCKING MOUTH” — David Mack (@davidmackau) March 28, 2022

Hooooley doooooley.