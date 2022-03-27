The 2022 Oscars have just kicked off and one by one, the winners are being announced.

In case you’re not already tuned in, you can watch the ceremony on Channel Seven RN or catch the encore later on via Seven and 7Plus.

With that said, if you’re busy at work and don’t have the time to watch the livestream, we’ve got you covered with the full list of winners.

Peep the full list of winners and nominees below:

Best picture

The Power of the Dog

West Side Story

Belfast

Dune

Licorice Pizza

King Richard

CODA

Don’t Look Up

Drive My Car

Nightmare Alley

Best actress

Olivia Colman – The Lost Daughter

Nicole Kidman – Being the Ricardos

Jessica Chastain – The Eyes of Tammy Faye

Kristen Stewart – Spencer

Penelope Cruz – Parallel Mothers

Best actor

Will Smith – King Richard

Benedict Cumberbatch – The Power of the Dog

Andrew Garfield – Tick, Tick… Boom!

Denzel Washington – The Tragedy of Macbeth

Javier Bardem – Being the Ricardos

Best supporting actress

Ariana DeBose – West Side Story

Kirsten Dunst – The Power of the Dog

Aunjanue Ellis – King Richard

Dame Judi Dench – Belfast

Jessie Buckley – The Lost Daughter

Best supporting actor

Kodi Smit-McPhee – The Power of the Dog

Ciarán Hinds – Belfast

Troy Kotsur – Coda

Jesse Plemons – The Power of the Dog

JK Simmons – Being the Ricardos

Best director