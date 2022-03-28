The 2022 Oscars ceremony was hosted by three female comedians: Amy Schumer, Regina Hall and Wanda Sykes.

And if the Academy thought that they weren’t going to absolutely rip into the blatant sexism, racism and homophobia that has gone on for years, they’ve got another thing coming.

Schumer addressed their selection as hosts by point out that”this year, the Academy hired three women to host because it’s cheaper than hiring one man.”

During their opening spiel, the gals discussed the eight awards that were handed out prior to the live telecast.

“It was a controversial and difficult decision, but I think we’ve moved on,” Sykes said, before the lights on the stage flickered behind her.

Sykes and Hall outlined the communities they’re representing, following by Schumer who joked, “And I’m representing unbearable white women who call the cops when you get a little too loud.”

There was a bit of shade thrown at a certain Oscars snub by Sykes: “There was a lot of snubs this year: Rachel Zegler for West Side Story, Jennifer Hudson for Respect and Lady Gaga and Jared Leto for ‘House of Random Accents’.”

Schumer added, “You know what’s in the In Memoriam package this year? The Golden Globes.”

After the audience reacted to the joke, she quipped, “They didn’t have any Black members.”

As the monologue concluded, Sykes, who is a member of the LGBTQ community, said, “We’re gonna have a great night, and for you people in Florida, we’re gonna have a gay night.”

The women then repeated the word “gay” a number of times.

GAY, GAY, GAY, indeed.

Missed the ceremony? Get caught up via 7Plus.