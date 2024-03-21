Fans have been left puzzled about where things stand for iconic cooked couple Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly after a publicly tumultuous period in their relationship.

To give you a super quick recap: the pair have been locked in a headline-grabbing, blood sucking, highly publicised relationship since March 2020.

They got engaged in January 2022 and continued peppering social media with loved-up snaps galore.

But things took a turn in February 2023 when Fox suddenly unfollowed Kelly on Instagram and scrubbed her page of all their photos together.

What followed were social media posts referencing infidelity, interviews where they indicated that their relationship was strained, and confusing mixed messages, such as the couple not being spotted together, then reemerging, although sometimes they would walk the red carpet separately.

Punters were left confused as to the status of their relationship, so during Fox’s appearance on the Call Her Daddy podcast, host Alex Cooper asked the question we’ve all been asking.

“I feel like everyone has such an opinion on your guys relationship. You got engaged, then I think it was called off, then we don’t know what’s going on with you. How would you describe your relationship with MGK?” Cooper asked.

Megan responded: “I think that what I’ve learned from being in this relationship is that it’s not for public consumption, so I think as of now, I don’t have a comment on like the status of the relationship per say.”

During the chat, Megan Fox came clean about her relationship status with Machine Gun Kelly. (Credit: Call Her Daddy podcast)

“What I can say is that is what I refer to as being my twin soul and there will always be a tether to him no matter what,” she added.

“I can’t say for sure what the capacity will be, but I will always be connected to him somehow.

“Beyond that I’m not willing to explain. But all those things you said were accurate things that have occurred and I can see them being confusing or interesting to people and them being like, ‘What’s up?'”

As much as I actively bagged out the couple when they were at their prime, this actually makes me so sad. Love is a lie, romance is dead, we’re all gonna die alone, etc.

Have a listen to the full ep via the Call Her Daddy podcast, it’s quite intriguing, to say the least.