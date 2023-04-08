Everyone’s favourite love/hate couple Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are apparently back on, and well I didn’t even know they were off.

Megan Fox (powerful seductress) and MGK (her mortal slave) are more connected than ever after going on a “healing” holiday in Hawaii (aka she harvested more of his blood to sustain her eternal youth), as reported by the Daily Mail.

A source told the DM on Friday that the couple are back to their dark magic ways, after a “rocky patch in their relationship”.

“The last few months have been tough for them both, but they went away together to do some healing and it’s been working,” the source said. Adding: “They feel more connected than ever.”

~More connected than ever~

What spells hath my queen conjured to taketh youth from thou slave, the viscount Machine Gun Kelly??

In case you missed the recent drama surrounding their relationship, do not fear, I shall update you.

Last month, Fox deleted a slew of pictures of MGK from Insta, before posting a cryptic video of an envelope on fire — with the lyrics: “You can taste the dishonesty/ it’s all over your breath.” Those are Beyoncé lyrics about Jay-Z cheating BTW!!

Of course, rumours began to swirl that the couple had broken up and that MGK was cheating on her. She also unfollowed MGK, and started following Harry Styles, Timothée Chalamet and Eminem (ah yes, the three white boys of the apocalypse).

Megan Fox has deleted every mgk pic off her ig, quoting Beyoncé’s song about jay cheating, burning his letters and decided to just follow Harry Styles, Timothée Chalamet and Eminem to rub it right in mgk’s face. The world is healing… pic.twitter.com/eKdgfeaS7R — priscilla (@cinemazietgeist) February 12, 2023

However, not long after the media and the public caught wind of these rumours, Megan Fox took to Instagram to dispel them (get it, because she’s a witch).

She claimed that there was no “third-party interference” aka another woman/or man.

Now, if you want my two cents — I believe all of this can be explained through one simple word “witchcraft”.

That engagement ring on Megan Fox’s finger (the one she can’t take off) that is what keeps MGK connected to her through the most powerful dark magic. I believe that when Fox took off that ring, MGK became sentient again and tried to escape. He failed, of course, because my girl Megan Fox is too powerful.

Machine Gun Kelly didn’t cheat, he just tried to escape — because he was sick of Fox sucking his blood for sustenance (this one isn’t even a fucking joke, this is actually true) and that made the high priestess very angry.

Whatever magic rituals that went on in Hawaii is why they are back together now… more connected than ever.