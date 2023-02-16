Machine Gun Kelly‘s guitarist Sophie Lloyd has broken her silence on allegations that she was the woman he cheated on Megan Fox with. Prepare yourselves, this is some leather-strapped and studded tea for your afternoon.

Lloyd called the allegations “disrespectful” to her as a professional musician in a statement to Page Six from her management on Wednesday. The statement claimed she was “needlessly dragged” into the spotlight based on mere rumours.

“Sophie Lloyd is a professional, accomplished musician who has been needlessly dragged into the media based off of meritless accusations made by social media,” the statement read.

“Any suggestion that she has ever acted in an unprofessional manner or stepped out of her relationship are untrue.

“It’s disrespectful to her as a female artist and poor journalism and social commentary to be reporting anything else.”

Honestly babe, go off. It’s hard enough being a woman in the music industry as it is, let alone having to deal with cooked rumours that you’re fucking the singer because you’re the only woman in his backing band.

Rumours that Machine Gun Kelly cheated on his (possibly now former) fiancée Megan Fox began circulating earlier this week when Fox posted a photo of herself and a letter burning in a fire to Instagram with a cryptic caption about dishonesty.

A comment on the post theorised that Machine Gun Kelly “probably got with Sophie” — implying Lloyd and drawing her into the conversation. Fox replied, “maybe I got with Sophie” with a fire emoji.

Fox also deleted all of her posts that included MGK and momentarily followed nobody but Eminem, Timothée Chalamet and Harry Styles before she eventually torched her account entirely. Bloody hell, what a dramatic exit.

In the days since we’ve heard that Fox has somehow taken off that thorn-studded engagement ring that MGK proposed to her with in January 2022. Apparently, they haven’t officially called off the engagement but she isn’t speaking to him after a pretty big fight at the weekend.