Um, Megan Fox deleted all of her photos with Machine Gun Kelly on Instagram and shared a cryptic as shit post with a video of some stuff on fire and song lyrics about dishonesty. This is not a drill, people! I REPEAT THIS IS NOT A DRILL!

Fox shared the mysterious post to Instagram on Sunday and immediately sent tongues wagging with breakup rumours.

In it, Fox appears to be posing in a public bathroom with some dude and there’s a video of an envelope and other possessions on fire.

The post is captioned: “You can taste the dishonesty / it’s all over your breath,” which are the opening lyrics to Beyoncé‘s song ‘Pray You Catch Me’.

The bop was the opening track of Lemonade (we all know what that lil’ collection of songs was about) and explores Beyoncé’s response to Jay Z cheating on her.

Now, I’m no Scooby Doo, but the obscure lyrics coupled with the video of torched stuff can only spell one thing and it rhymes with “meeting”. That’s right, folks! It’s cheating.

Like … surely it’s cheating. Suuuuuuuuurely. At the very least, Megan Fox and MGK have got to be donezo, right?

There’s also the fact Fox isn’t following MGK on Instagram anymore, and is actually only following *checks notes* Harry Styles, Timothée Chalamet and Eminem. Something about that combo which screams “nightmare blunt rotation” but also, definitely an upgrade on ol’ mate who’s in dire need of a K18 treatment.

Twitter is going off like a frog in a sock at the prospect of Fox being free from the shackles of MGK. Not to quote R.E.M but look at all these shiny, happy people! It’s such a beautiful sight to behold.

NOT MEGAN FOX POSTING THIS AND DELETING ALL HER MGK PHOTOS pic.twitter.com/yudOy6Qe8R — brooke (@follklores) February 12, 2023

megan fox left mgk, posted her burning a letter on IG and deleted all their pics. earth is healing pic.twitter.com/MqltXIlUyo — CammQuin (@cammquin) February 12, 2023

Megan Fox has deleted every mgk pic off her ig, quoting Beyoncé’s song about jay cheating, burning his letters and decided to just follow Harry Styles, Timothée Chalamet and Eminem to rub it right in mgk’s face. The world is healing… pic.twitter.com/eKdgfeaS7R — priscilla (@cinemazietgeist) February 12, 2023

megan fox deleted all the pics she had with mgk, as she should pic.twitter.com/YxH8U0fI2F — ً leigh ᥫ᭡ tw!nk steve rogers lover (@jmncisms) February 12, 2023

megan fox has deleted all the pictures with mgk pic.twitter.com/160dZ6f3Fs — meri (@megaynfox) February 12, 2023

I know I just said I’m not Scooby Doo but I would like a moment to don my floppy ears and blue collar, if I may.

Cast your eyes to the poster slapped on the wall of the Instagram post. A quick Google search shows the poster, issued by the US Department of Homeland Security, raises awareness of human trafficking.

Now, I’m not for a minute suggesting that MGK was abusive towards Fox. But given the poster is super visible in the pics, plus the cryptic clues that their relationship is over, could it be a sign about seeking freedom? Something just smells fishy to me.

There is also a massive chance I’m regressing back to my Year 11 and 12 English Literature classes and am imbuing meaning in shit which is completely inconsequential. I’m blaming Heart of Darkness for that one.

We also can’t discount the possibility that this is a massive publicity stunt and in a few days Fox and MGK will be dropping, like, phlegm-infused vodka which has aphrodisiac qualities when mixed with semen and frog spawn. Anything is possible.

However, if they have torched their ritualistic, batshit union then I’m not shocked. You can’t tell me you had high hopes for two people who admitted to drinking each other’s blood and tried to make “I am weed” happen, can you?

What about when the bloke designed Fox’s engagement ring to include thorns so “if she tries to take it off, it hurts”? Or that red carpet video where she looked so fucking done with his shit she was ready to call it then and there?

Oh, and the fact MGK publicly lusted after Kendall Jenner when she was underage. Get in the bin lest I taunt you with a big ol’ bag of garlic, freak! Begone, you dusty sarcophagus!