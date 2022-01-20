Last week, Machine Gun Kelly popped the question to his boo Megan Fox and wouldn’t ya bloody know it? She said yes! (No pun intended with the use of ‘bloody’).

In addition to the aforementioned blood drinking, the wild Instagram caption and the gorgeous video, the most talked-about element of the proposal was the stunning ring.

In the caption of his post, Machine Gun Kelly wrote: “I know tradition is one ring, but I designed it with Stephen Webster to be two: the emerald (her birth stone) and the diamond (my birth stone) set on two magnetic bands of thorns that draw together as two halves of the same soul forming the obscure heart that is our love.”

Here’s a closer look of the ring via Stephen Webster’s Insta:

Now, in an interview with Vogue, Machine Gun Kelly has shared more details about the ring and it’s, erm, not quite as romantic as his original statement.

MGK pointed out that those two pear-shaded stones “are actually thorns.”

Why, you ask? “So if she tries to take it off, it hurts,” he said, adding: “Love is pain!”

The fuck? Folks have taken to Twitter to point out that MGK’s proclamation that Megan should be in pain if she ever removes her ring is both a red flag and a toxic sentiment. Everything about MGK and megan fox’s relationship is a red flag but this is absolutely the biggest one pic.twitter.com/7zZAeV7m6w — Britney ????☃️ (taylor’s version) (@britneytbeals) January 18, 2022 Not a red flag or scary at allhttps://t.co/RRSHKRoUAz — Tom Coraggio ???? (@BarnFights) January 19, 2022 Someone help #meganfox RN. MGK really had the audacity to put THORNS in her engagement ring, so it HURTS when she tries to take it off. THAT'S A HUGE RED FLAG. SOMEONE HELP HER. — ????????????????⁸⁸⁸ (@KoratheFairy) January 19, 2022

Why not design the ring to look like an actual red flag https://t.co/SO1fHGQnVj — Niall (@notinaboyband) January 19, 2022

Not toxic at ALL right?! https://t.co/p0aVJ9c8mI — Emily Pember (@pember_emily) January 19, 2022

The kids are gonna start saying “I want a love like MGK and Megan” like they do with the Joker and Harley Quinn. Guys, this is called a TOXIC RELATIONSHIP. https://t.co/PsKGrhuCZV — Ami Nicole // ACRONYM (@acronymis) January 19, 2022

Toxicity isn't love. Can't say that enough. Machine Gun Kelly Says Megan Fox's Engagement Ring Is Designed to Hurt if She Takes it Off | Entertainment Tonight https://t.co/ZLZIbYVfmy — Molly Rogers (@JollyMollyRoger) January 19, 2022

Hi this is toxic red flag stuff and also the hell is a “Machine Gun Kelly” ???????? pic.twitter.com/wSWIkGO6Ik — Valerie Ann (@ScullyBully) January 18, 2022

Unpopular opinion but watching them feels like watching my most toxic relationship and it’s in no way admirable or appealing. Their relationship is really just uncomfortable. Also MGK is a creep, so am I shocked at this https://t.co/rXaVgJ0ASb — ???? Empress Atlantis ???? she/they/them (@empressatlantis) January 19, 2022

I’m no relationship expert, but I always thought the point of a relationship was that both parties want to be there, but could leave at any point if they so desired.

Wanting your other half to be in pain if they decide to remove your engagement ring is a creepy-ass thing to want. Just saying.

I’ve never had an issue with Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox’s overt kinkiness because I’d never wanna yuck someone’s yum. You do you, boo etc.

But his comments regarding the ring just feels kinda icky.

Matty Galea is the Senior Entertainment Editor at , as well as our resident astrologer who pens our weekly horoscope series, ‘Your Horos Are Here’. He also Tweets about pop culture and astrology and posts spicy content on Instagram.