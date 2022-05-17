Megan Fox destroyed a designer jumpsuit so she could get railed by her fiancé Machine Gun Kelly and can’t relate, I do not love any man enough to ruin such a gorgeous piece of luxury clothing.

Hollywood’s most cringe couple will not stop until we all know every single unsavoury detail of their relationship and if I have to suffer so do you.

Megan posted a photo-dump on Instagram of herself posing in a glittery, skin-tight, full length blue jumpsuit and boy does she look like a vision.

And then, with no warning, amidst her collection of sexy photos and selfies, was a screenshot of a text exchange between her and her stylist that has both dropped my jaw and ruined my day.

“Was this blue outfit expensive because we just cut a whole in the crotch so we could have sex [shrug emoji],” she wrote.

EXCUSE ME.

Whyyyyyyy did we need to know this Megan? Why?

And worse still, why did you need to cut a hole in the outfit?? Couldn’t you just… take it off?! Why risk getting scissors so close to your hoohah? I know these two aren’t averse to a little snip snip drip drip but come on, surely the risks far outweigh having to take an extra minute or two to undress.

Megan’s stylist said she’ll fix the jumpsuit so at least there’s that, but jfc, I will never understand rich people.

Fans on Instagram were equally shook with the cheeky admission, with one person commenting: “WHAT IS THAT TEXT. [Skull emoji].”

“Everything I know about this relationship has been completely against my will,” another wrote.

“CUT A HOLE MEGAN??? CMON BABY,” wrote a third.

Look, I adore Megan and respect that she does whatever she wants. Lord knows she has dealt with enough BS to deserve this. But girl… we don’t need to know everything.

Sometimes it’s okay to leave things in the drafts.