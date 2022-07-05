Megan Fox revealed she just had to know if her fiancé Machine Gun Kelly was breastfed by his mum as a bub, a question I’ve never thought to ask anyone in my life ever.

Fox revealed this in an interview with E!News. According to her, it was one of the questions she asked MGK early on.

I cannot imagine anything wilder on a first or second date than being asked if I was breastfed as a child. Definitely grounds to leave out of the bathroom window if you ask me.

“That’s a great question because it has a lot to do with your psychology and your temperament,” she said.

This is simply… not correct.

While yes, breastfeeding is great it’s also not an option for many, many people who have kids. Tons of people cannot or do not breastfeed and that is simply fine!

Plus the idea that being breastfed affects your “temperament” is truly wild. Come on Megan!!!

Megan said she likes to “go in deep straight away”.

But frankly, I feel like “going in deep” with questions in the early stages of a relo aren’t usually about breastfeeding.

You know, I’d happily take “what are your big dreams?” or “how do you feel about having kids?” or “do you believe aliens are real?” as very normal questions. But as soon as breastfeeding enters the convo as a big question, I’m out.

“If you know me and I know you, it’s impossible for me to not know almost everything about you,” Megan Fox told E!News.

Remind me to never, ever get stuck in an elevator with Megan Fox out of fear of her discovering all my most embarrassing habits and memories.

She really doesn’t need to know about my teenage obsession with the TV show Merlin or any of the haircuts I had between the ages of 12 and 14. Absolute nightmare fuel right there.