Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox have released a new music video together, amid speculation that the pair are dating.

In the visuals for his latest track “Bloody Valentine”, Megan can be seen restricting MGK with tape and rope while parading around the house. A 210-second, upbeat version of 50 Shades, perhaps? I think yes.

“This song should be called: “Look at my new girlfriend, she’s HOT,” YouTube user Rim Harik commented under the vid.

Paparazzi pictures obtained by TMZ a couple days back showed the pair hanging out in a car together, leading many to believe they were a new item.

Earlier this week, Brian Austin Green confirmed his split from Fox. The pair had been married for 10 years.

“We’ve had an amazing relationship,” he divulged in his latest podcast ep …with Brian Austin Green. “I will always love her. And I know she will always love me and I know as far as a family what we have built is really cool and really special.”

Peep “Bloody Valentine” below, and prepare to have your heart rate raised a little.