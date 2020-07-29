Thanks for signing up!

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly have made it Instagram official in a cute post that’ll have single people feeling, well, very single.

“Waited for eternity to find you again,” Kelly posted earlier today, alongside a tongue-poking mirror selfie of the duo.

“THE POWER THIS HOLDS,” one user commented, perfectly capturing the sentiment of the comment section.

The pair had been subject to heavy dating speculation over the past few months, after being snapped together a bunch of other times by paparazzi and appearing alongside each other in Kelly’s “Bloody Valentine” music video.

Megan Fox’s separation from husband-of-10-years Brian Austin Green became public knowledge back in May. The pair had been dating since ’04.

“We’ve had an amazing relationship,” Green said during an episode of his podcast …with Brian Austin Green.

“I will always love her. And I know she will always love me and I know as far as a family what we have built is really cool and really special.”