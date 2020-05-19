Brian Austin Green has confirmed his split from Megan Fox, spilling all the candid tea on his latest podcast ep.

Amid rumours that Megan was hanging out with Machine Gun Kelly, Green expressed that he wanted to “clear the air” and squash all speculation: “I don’t want to have to talk about this anymore [after the episode]… so this is kind of everything.”

“Megan gives me a hard time about oversharing, and divulging too much information, but that’s just my blessing and curse, I guess…”

According to Green, troubles began brewing last year around Halloween, when Megan was away for 5 weeks shooting a film – “the longest she’s been gone working”.

He had a dream that they were distancing, but that emanated into reality when she got back. “About two weeks had passed and things hadn’t changed,” he noted, speaking of their newfound distance. “They hadn’t progressed. We weren’t feeling any closer…”

Megan eventually expressed that she’d enjoyed her independence while working away from home. “I realised while I was out of the country, working alone,” Green quotes Megan as saying, “that I feel more like myself and… I liked myself better during that experience and I think that might be something worth trying for me.”

Although he was shocked, Green noted that he wasn’t upset at her. “She didn’t ask to feel that way, it wasn’t a choice she made. That’s the way she honestly felt.”

During the ep, Green confirmed that there was no bad blood between the pair. “I wanted everyone to hear everything from me, and this is it – neither one of us did anything to each other.”

“She’s always been honest with me. I’ve always been honest with her. We’ve had an amazing relationship. I will always love her. And I know she will always love me and I know as far as a family what we have built is really cool and really special.”

Green and Fox began dating back in ’04, and had been married for a decade. Check out the full …with Brian Austin Green episode below.