Megan Fox Opens Up About Her ‘Very Famous, Very Horrific’ Exes During TV Interview

Actress and model Megan Fox has shared a shocking revelation of her "very horrific" relationships with other notable celebrities.

Fox opened up in the interview with Good Morning America on some of her previous relationships with other celebrities, speaking freely about the abusive nature of some of these relationships.

“Throughout my life, I have been in at least one physically abusive relationship and several psychologically, very abusive relationships,” Fox shared.

Some of Fox’s public exes include actor David Gallagher, her Transformers co-star Shia LaBeouf, and ex-husband Brian Austin Green. She is currently engaged to rapper and musician Machine Gun Kelly, whom she started dating in 2020.

Fox and her current partner Kelly at the 2021 MTV Music Video Awards.

However the actress admitted that these “horrific” relationships were with people that she did not publicly date, ruling out all of the above names.

“I’ve only been publicly connected to a few people. But I shared energy with — I guess, we could say — who were horrific people and also very famous, very famous people,” she clarified, before adding: “But no one knows that I was involved with those people.”

Fox has an upcoming book titled Pretty Boys Are Poisonous, which is a collection of her own poetry about “all the ways in which we fit ourselves into the shape of the ones we love, even if it means losing ourselves in the process.”

From the collection of poetry Fox gave a preview of a piece that disclosed her experience of having a miscarriage, and the grief she faced from it.

Pretty Boys Are Poisonous launched onto shelves on November 7.