4 Actually Fun Babysitting Activities That Won’t Make You Go Slowly Insane With Boredom

“Can you babysit?”

“Ahhhhhh.”

We’ve all been there, contemplating if we’re mentally ready for a child to complain, “I’m boreddd,” for the millionth time. But the good news is that with these activities, you won’t lose your mind and might even make the kid/s day. From indoor to outdoor activities, you’ll be covered no matter the weather or the little angel’s energy levels.

Who knows, you might even have fun yourself. Because let’s be honest, we’re all still kids on the inside. Don’t you remember being stuck with that lame babysitter who wouldn’t let you do anything? Well, this is not going to be you. Not if we can help it.

I mean, I hope your babysitter wasn’t this evil.

Inside babysitting activities

Draw a book in another language

Did you know that Dora the Explorer has been rebooted? It’s like our childhood has been put into HD in Dora on Paramount+. The characters that raised us are still around, like Boots the monkey, Swiper no swiping and of course, Dora.

Relive your memories while creating a book on the new Spanish phrases they learn. The little human gets to have fun repeating what Dora says, while you write the translation down. (Which you can then use to impress that Spanish guy in class/work.)

For example, Hola, Dora and Hello, Dora. Then the kid can colour in a drawing of Dora waving to help them remember what the phrases mean. Gosh, you’re the best teacher. I bet the parents are gonna pay you double.

Host a real-life ball

I don’t know about you, but just like every little kid, I’ve always dreamed about going to a ball. From receiving the invitation to dressing up and dancing the night away, you can turn your little princesses/princes’ fantasies into a reality.

Craft your own DIY invitations, raid the dress-up box, decorate your ‘ballroom,’ bake butterfly muffins and learn dances. The child will be well and truly distracted from their parents being away.

If you’re not their favourite babysitter after all this, I don’t know what will do it.

Wanda and Cosmo always had the best dance moves.

Outside babysitting activities

Explore outer space

Now I know I may have lost you here, but hear me out. There’s something so mystical about space for a kid (even big kids), and this way your little astronaut gets to fly to the moon while you have fun on the swings.

From building a cardboard spaceship, swinging to the moon, taking your little alien (the dog) on a walk, and having a picnic of space food (Chocolate Crackle alien poop and Honey Joy meteorites), the child-like imagination will be the limit here. Now I’m craving kids’ party food.

Me on the swings.

Go to the zoo

If you’re looking for a fun excursion, your local zoo will be a real treat. Why don’t we go to zoos as adults anymore? I want to see a goat, too! From mimicking their sounds and movements, the animals basically do the entertaining for you. Just remember to have the snacks on hand to tame the beasts (children.)

They’ll be so tired that there’ll be no tantrums for bed at the end of the day. Plus, a free zoo trip for you, it’s a win-win.

Maybe don’t let the child you’re babysitting get their hands on a screwdriver.

May the odds be ever in your favour and we hope you’re ready to babysit with these fun activities. Worst comes to worse? Just put the 13 episodes of Paramount+’s Dora on in the background and you can pat yourself on the back when the parents are impressed with their kids’ newfound Spanish skills.