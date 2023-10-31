Megan Fox’s Halloween Costume Is A Real Kick In The Dick To People Doing It Tough Right Now

As the Hollywood strike rages on the latest casualty in the enduring fight for better pay has been *checks notes* Halloween costumes.

In the lead up to the All Hallows celebrations SAG-AFTRA released guidelines which prohibits striking actors from dressing up as any characters from movies or TV shows that have been struck.

“This Halloween, we wanted to make sure our members don’t inadvertently break strike rules, and have put together some quick tips on the dos and don’ts for costumes,” read the statement.

The statement also asked actors not to “post photos of costumes inspired by struck content to social media.”

While the guidelines may seem a bit heavy handed for the most part showbiz folk have complied. Except, one Ms Megan Fox who has boldly defied the spooky rules by dressing up as Gogo Yubari from Kill Bill. Not only did she break the SAG-AFTRA rules but she also posted about it on social media and outright tagged them in her caption.

Ohhhh girl, you’re playing with fire.

In response, actress Lisa Ann Walter (who plays Chessy in Parent Trap QUEEN) has come out swinging by condemning Megan’s rule-breaking antics and handed her a grilling on X.

“What a rebel,” she wrote.

“Keep posturing for stupid shit, pretty lady. Meanwhile we’ll be working 10 hours a day – unpaid – to get basic contract earners a fair deal.”

What a rebel.



Keep posturing for stupid shit, pretty lady.



Meanwhile we’ll be working 10 hours a day – unpaid – to get basic contract earners a fair deal



(PS-the post responded members questions. No one cares about kids’ costumes. Just high pros at fancy parties. Like Megan) https://t.co/1DA7Ew8fWz — Lisa Ann Walter (@LisaAnnWalter) October 29, 2023

While I understand Megan was trying to prove a point about the SAG-AFTRA Halloween guidelines being a bit of a killjoy, it does seem like a bit of a kick in the dick to those who are doing it tough.

It’s all very well and good for high profile celebs who lives very comfortably to flaunt the rules while plenty of industry workers are struggling to keep afloat let alone make a decent living on their current wages.

I am all for a bit of Halloween fun but perhaps Megan should’ve abstained and been a team player just this one time. You’ve been warned missy!