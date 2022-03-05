HBO, the company that produces the smash-hit TV series Euphoria has made a statement regarding allegations by actors of a toxic work environment.

On Friday, US publication The Daily Beast reported that several background actors voiced concerns about the labour conditions during Euphoria shoots. Some even described them as “hellish” after allegedly being forced to spend 18 hours a day on set.

Representatives from the SAG-AFTRA (Screen Actors Guild – American Federation of Television and Radio Artists) union were called to visit the Euphoria set after numerous complaints were allegedly made.

The Euphoria actors claimed that the set did not provide an adequate waiting area for extras who were waiting for their scenes. Instead, they were forced to sit near a set of bushes in the cold.

This was allegedly made more unbearable due to Euphoria’s costume design requiring actors to wear clothes that definitely don’t provide much warmth in the winter.

Euphoria actors also alleged that the studio didn’t feed them within the six-hour timeframes mandated by the union.

Sidenote, even six hours feels a little undercooked considering the intensity of these shoots. These actors would be bloody starvin’.

In response to the allegations, HBO released a statement which was published by Variety:

“The well-being of cast and crew on our productions is always a top priority,” the letter read.

“The production was in full compliance with all safety guidelines and guild protocols.

“It’s not uncommon for drama series to have complex shoots, and COVID protocols add an additional layer.

“We maintain an open line of communication with all the guilds, including SAG-AFTRA. There were never any formal inquiries raised.”

This is not the first time Euphoria has come under fire for allegedly less-than-adequate creative and production practices.

Since the conclusion of season two, fans have been calling for a more diverse Euphoria writers room. Every single episode of the show is written by its creator Sam Levinson. One suggestion was for Hunter Schafer who plays Jules on the show, to join the writing team.

The final episode of Euphoria’s second season aired earlier this week and sent the fandom into a state of collective mourning over one scene in particular.