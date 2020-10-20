Thanks for signing up!

The wait for new Euphoria just got a whole lot shorter, ‘cos the much adored series will return for two bonus episodes ahead of season 2.

The two special episodes will be released ahead of season 2, with the first premiering December 6 on HBO. Season 2 won’t film until next year, so this is a welcome surprise.

Here’s hoping Binge fast-tracks it, hey?

Emmy award-winning actor Zendaya, who stars as Rue Bennett in the series, announced the news on Instagram on Tuesday morning.

“We really missed them,” she captioned the post.

So what’s up with the special episodes? Well, Zendaya said they’ll act like a bridge between season 1 and season 2.

Taking the whole pandemic into account, the special episodes were filmed with a limited amount of people in a safer environment under strict COVID-19 guidelines.

“We can give people who love the show a little something,” Zendaya explained during a recent appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live. “So we have something to live on until we are able to go into a season 2.”

Episode 1, according to Entertainment Weekly, will pick up after that season 1 finale. In it, we follow Rue as she celebrates Christmas – that’s about all we know about the plot. It also stars Colman Domingo, who played Ali in season 1.

HBO has yet to announce the release date for the second episode.

Filming during the pandemic is nothing new to Zendaya and Euphoria creator Sam Levinson. Earlier this year, the pair announced they had filmed a whole-ass film in quarantine called Malcolm & Marie.

The movie costars Tenet‘s John David Washington, and was filmed under extremely strict guidelines.

In Malcolm & Marie, Washington plays a filmmaker who returns home with his girlfriend (Zendaya) following a movie premiere. While waiting for the reviews to start piling in, the evening takes a turn as revelations about their relationship begin to surface.

While you would expect HBO to scoop up the rights, Netflix swooped in with the $$$ instead. According to Deadline, Netflix bought the film for an easy and affordable $30 million, beating out Amazon, Apple, A24, Searchlight, MGM, Focus Features, and HBO.

Netflix hasn’t announced a release date for the film just yet, but we’ll keep you updated.

In the meantime, you can catch season 1 of Euphoria on Binge.