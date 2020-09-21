Zendaya just posted the cutest message on her Instagram story after becoming the youngest person to win an Emmy for Lead Actress in a Drama series as Rue in Euphoria. She is also the second EVER black actress to win Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series. Ahhh incredible.

In her message on IG, she thanked everyone who has “texted/tweeted/called etc” and said she’d get back to them after some sleep to “make sure this isn’t a dream.” Awww.

Her joyful win would make anyone jump with excitement, and seeing it in front of her friends and family make it that much more special.

“I know this feels like a really weird time to be celebrating,” Zendaya said in her speech.

“But I just want to say that there is hope in the young people out there. I know that our TV show doesn’t always feel like a great example of that, but there is hope in the young people. And I just want to say to all my peers out there doing the work in the streets, I see you, I admire you, I thank you,” she said.

This is an incredible win for the Euphoria actress, but it is also such an important milestone for the black community who have typically missed out on nominations at award shows like the Emmys, Oscars and Golden Globes. This years Emmys have been powerful reminder about the importance of inclusion and representation including: Anthony Anderson‘s black lives matter speech, Sandra Oh‘s Black Lives Matter/Korean outfit tribute and Regina King and Uzo Aduba, who both wore shirts in honour of Breonna Taylor.

“But, you know what? I’m still rooting for everybody Black, because Black stories, Black performance and Black lives matter,” Anderson said in his Emmys speech.

Twitter of course, is collectively losing their shit over Zendaya’s win and some couldn’t help but notice how supportive and hilarious her family looked in the background.

Zendaya wasn’t the only one to make history at the Emmy awards, Schitt’s Creek won a whopping seven award wins.

Daniel Levy from Schitt’s Creek also graced us with some hilarious and wholesome reactions throughout the night.

Honestly, these reactions make me wish that the Emmys were always filmed like this, because they were just so damn cute.

