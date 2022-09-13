The 2022 Emmy Awards are done and dusted and what a bloody show it was!
Queen Zendaya became the first Black woman to win the Emmy for lead actress in a drama series twice, and the youngest two-time winner of any Emmy in history. Um, no biggie!
During her speech, she acknowledged all the people who have identified with her Euphoria character Rue.
“Anyone who has loved a Rue or feels like they are a Rue, I want you to know that I am so grateful for your stories, and I carry them with me, and I carry them with her,” she said.
"My greatest wish for Euphoria is that it could help heal people…— philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) September 13, 2022
…Anyone who has loved a Rue or feels like they are a Rue, I want you to know that I am so grateful for your stories, and I carry them with me, and I carry them with her."
– Zendaya pic.twitter.com/HLMXfmtzO8
Meanwhile Lizzo won her first-ever Emmy Award for her series Watch Out for the Big Grrrls. During her powerful speech, she called out Hollywood’s fatphobia and praised what this award means for the community.
“The trophy is nice but my emotion is for these people on the stage with me. The stories that they shared, they’re not that unique, they just don’t get the platform. Telling stories, let’s just tell more stories,” she said.
“When I was a little girl, all I wanted to see was me in the media. Someone fat like me. Black like me. Beautiful like me. If I could go back and tell little Lizzo something, I’d be ‘you’re gonna see that person, but, bitch, it’s gonna have to be you!'”
"When I was a little girl, all I wanted to see was me in the media. Someone fat like me. Black like me. Beautiful like me. If I could go back and tell little Lizzo something, I'd be 'you're gonna see that person, but, bitch, it's gonna have to be you!'" —Lizzo pic.twitter.com/omXs6oDJwQ— Spencer Althouse (@SpencerAlthouse) September 13, 2022
Peep all the full list of winners and nominees below:
BEST DRAMA SERIES
Better Call Saul (AMC)
Euphoria (HBO)
Ozark (Netflix)
Severance (Apple TV+)
Squid Game (Netflix)
Stranger Things (Netflix)
Succession (HBO) -WINNER
Yellowjackets (Showtime)
BEST ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES
Jodie Comer (Killing Eve)
Laura Linney (Ozark)
Melanie Lynskey (Yellowjackets)
Sandra Oh (Killing Eve)
Reese Witherspoon (The Morning Show)
Zendaya (Euphoria) -WINNER
BEST ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES
Jason Bateman (Ozark)
Brian Cox (Succession)
Lee Jung-jae (Squid Game) -WINNER
Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul)
Adam Scott (Severance)
Jeremy Strong (Succession)
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES
Patricia Arquette (Severance)
Julia Garner (Ozark) -WINNER
Jung Ho-yeon (Squid Game)
Christina Ricci (Yellowjackets)
Rhea Seehorn (Better Call Saul)
J. Smith-Cameron (Succession)
Sarah Snook (Succession)
Sydney Sweeney (Euphoria)
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES
Nicholas Braun (Succession)
Billy Crudup (The Morning Show)
Kieran Culkin (Succession)
Park Hae-soo (Squid Game)
Matthew Macfadyen (Succession) -WINNER
John Turturro (Severance)
Christopher Walken (Severance)
Oh Yeong-soo (Squid Game)
BEST COMEDY SERIES
Abbott Elementary (ABC)
Barry (HBO)
Curb Your Enthusiasm (HBO)
Hacks (HBO Max)
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon)
Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)
Ted Lasso (Apple) -WINNER
What We Do in the Shadows (FX)
BEST ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES
Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)
Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary) -WINNER
Kaley Cuoco (The Flight Attendant)
Elle Fanning (The Great)
Issa Rae (Insecure)
Jean Smart (Hacks) -WINNER
BEST ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES
Donald Glover (Atlanta)
Bill Hader (Barry)
Nicholas Hoult (The Great)
Steve Martin (Only Murders in the Building)
Martin Short (Only Murders in the Building)
Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso) -WINNER
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES
Alex Borstein (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)
Hannah Einbinder (Hacks)
Janelle James (Abbott Elementary)
Kate McKinnon (Saturday Night Live)
Sarah Niles (Ted Lasso)
Sheryl Lee Ralph (Abbott Elementary) -WINNER
Juno Temple (Ted Lasso)
Hannah Waddingham (Ted Lasso)
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES
Anthony Carrigan (Barry)
Brett Goldstein (Ted Lasso) -WINNER
Toheeb Jimoh (Ted Lasso)
Nick Mohammed (Ted Lasso)
Tony Shalhoub (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)
Tyler James Williams (Abbott Elementary)
Henry Winkler (Barry)
Bowen Yang (Saturday Night Live)
BEST LIMITED OR ANTHOLOGY SERIES
Dopesick (Hulu)
The Dropout (Hulu)
Inventing Anna (Netflix)
Pam & Tommy (Hulu)
The White Lotus (HBO) -WINNER
BEST ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES, MOVIE OR ANTHOLOGY
Toni Collette (The Staircase)
Julia Garner (Inventing Anna)
Lily James (Pam & Tommy)
Sarah Paulson (Impeachment: American Crime Story)
Margaret Qualley (Maid)
Amanda Seyfried (The Dropout) -WINNER
BEST ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES, MOVIE OR ANTHOLOGY
Colin Firth (The Staircase)
Andrew Garfield (Under the Banner of Heaven)
Oscar Isaac (Scenes From a Marriage)
Michael Keaton (Dopesick) – WINNER
Himesh Patel (Station Eleven)
Sebastian Stan (Pam & Tommy)
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A LIMITED OR ANTHOLOGY SERIES OR MOVIE
Connie Britton (The White Lotus)
Jennifer Coolidge (The White Lotus) -WINNER
Alexandra Daddario (The White Lotus)
Kaitlyn Dever (Dopesick)
Natasha Rothwell (The White Lotus)
Sydney Sweeney (The White Lotus)
Mare Winningham (Dopesick)
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A LIMITED OR ANTHOLOGY SERIES OR MOVIE
Murray Bartlett (The White Lotus) – WINNER
Jake Lacy (The White Lotus)
Will Poulter (Dopesick)
Seth Rogen (Pam & Tommy)
Peter Sarsgaard (Dopesick)
Michael Stuhlbarg (Dopesick)
Steve Zahn (The White Lotus)
BEST TELEVISION MOVIE
Chip ‘n’ Dale: Rescue Rangers -WINNER
Ray Donovan: The Movie
Reno 911!: The Hunt for QAnon
The Survivor
Zoey’s Extraordinary Christmas
BEST VARIETY TALK SERIES
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (Comedy Central)
Jimmy Kimmel Live! (ABC)
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver (HBO) -WINNER
Late Night With Seth Meyers (NBC)
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert (CBS)
BEST VARIETY SKETCH SERIES
A Black Lady Sketch Show (HBO/HBO Max)
Saturday Night Live (NBC) -WINNER
BEST VARIETY SPECIAL (PRE-RECORDED)
Adele: One Night Only (CBS) – WINNER
Dave Chappelle: The Closer (Netflix)
Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts (HBO/HBO Max)
Norm Macdonald: Nothing Special (Netflix)
One Last Time: An Evening With Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga (CBS)
BEST REALITY COMPETITION PROGRAM
The Amazing Race (CBS)
Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls (Amazon Prime Video) -WINNER
Nailed It! (Netflix)
RuPaul’s Drag Race (VH1)
Top Chef (Bravo)
The Voice (NBC)
BEST HOST FOR A REALITY OR COMPETITION PROGRAM
Bobby Berk, Karamo Brown, Tan France, Antoni Porowski, Jonathan Van Ness (Queer Eye)
Amy Poehler and Nick Offerman (Making It)
Nicole Byer (Nailed It!)
Barbara Corcoran, Mark Cuban, Lori Greiner, Robert Herjavec, Daymond John, Kevin O’Leary (Shark Tank)
Padma Lakshmi (Top Chef)
RuPaul (RuPaul’s Drag Race) -WINNER
BEST GUEST ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES
Hope Davis (Succession)
Marcia Gay Harden (The Morning Show)
Martha Kelly (Euphoria)
Sanaa Lathan (Succession)
Harriet Walter (Succession)
Lee You-mi (Squid Game) -WINNER
BEST GUEST ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES
Adrien Brody (Succession)
James Cromwell (Succession)
Colman Domingo (Euphoria) -WINNER
Arian Moayed (Succession)
Tom Pelphrey (Ozark)
Alexander Skarsgard (Succession)
BEST GUEST ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES
Jane Adams (Hacks)
Harriet Sansom Harris (Hacks)
Jane Lynch (Only Murders in the Building)
Laurie Metcalf (Hacks) -WINNER
Kaitlin Olson (Hacks)
Harriet Walter (Ted Lasso)
BEST GUEST ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES
Jerrod Carmichael (Saturday Night Live) -WINNER
Bill Hader (Curb Your Enthusiasm)
James Lance (Ted Lasso)
Nathan Lane (Only Murders in the Building)
Christopher McDonald (Hacks)
Sam Richardson (Ted Lasso)
The 2022 Emmy Awards will replay tonight at 8:30 on Foxtel.
More Stuff From PEDESTRIAN.TV
-
‘They Were All Smelling Each Other’: All The Wild Shit That Was Witnessed At Pre-Emmys Party
-
Sadie Sink Deserved An Emmy Nomination For Her Performance In Stranger Things You Fkn Cowards
-
The 2022 Emmys Nominations Are In And It Looks Like Zendaya’s Euphoria Performance Paid Off
-
Critics Are Saying Zendaya Will Score Another Emmy After That Nail-Biting Euphoria Scene