The 2022 Emmy Awards are done and dusted and what a bloody show it was!

Queen Zendaya became the first Black woman to win the Emmy for lead actress in a drama series twice, and the youngest two-time winner of any Emmy in history. Um, no biggie!

During her speech, she acknowledged all the people who have identified with her Euphoria character Rue.

“Anyone who has loved a Rue or feels like they are a Rue, I want you to know that I am so grateful for your stories, and I carry them with me, and I carry them with her,” she said.

"My greatest wish for Euphoria is that it could help heal people…



Meanwhile Lizzo won her first-ever Emmy Award for her series Watch Out for the Big Grrrls. During her powerful speech, she called out Hollywood’s fatphobia and praised what this award means for the community.

“The trophy is nice but my emotion is for these people on the stage with me. The stories that they shared, they’re not that unique, they just don’t get the platform. Telling stories, let’s just tell more stories,” she said.

“When I was a little girl, all I wanted to see was me in the media. Someone fat like me. Black like me. Beautiful like me. If I could go back and tell little Lizzo something, I’d be ‘you’re gonna see that person, but, bitch, it’s gonna have to be you!'”

Peep all the full list of winners and nominees below:

BEST DRAMA SERIES

Better Call Saul (AMC)

Euphoria (HBO)

Ozark (Netflix)

Severance (Apple TV+)

Squid Game (Netflix)

Stranger Things (Netflix)

Succession (HBO) -WINNER

Yellowjackets (Showtime)

BEST ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES

Jodie Comer (Killing Eve)

Laura Linney (Ozark)

Melanie Lynskey (Yellowjackets)

Sandra Oh (Killing Eve)

Reese Witherspoon (The Morning Show)

Zendaya (Euphoria) -WINNER

BEST ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

Jason Bateman (Ozark)

Brian Cox (Succession)

Lee Jung-jae (Squid Game) -WINNER

Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul)

Adam Scott (Severance)

Jeremy Strong (Succession)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES

Patricia Arquette (Severance)

Julia Garner (Ozark) -WINNER

Jung Ho-yeon (Squid Game)

Christina Ricci (Yellowjackets)

Rhea Seehorn (Better Call Saul)

J. Smith-Cameron (Succession)

Sarah Snook (Succession)

Sydney Sweeney (Euphoria)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

Nicholas Braun (Succession)

Billy Crudup (The Morning Show)

Kieran Culkin (Succession)

Park Hae-soo (Squid Game)

Matthew Macfadyen (Succession) -WINNER

John Turturro (Severance)

Christopher Walken (Severance)

Oh Yeong-soo (Squid Game)

BEST COMEDY SERIES

Abbott Elementary (ABC)

Barry (HBO)

Curb Your Enthusiasm (HBO)

Hacks (HBO Max)

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon)

Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)

Ted Lasso (Apple) -WINNER

What We Do in the Shadows (FX)

BEST ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES

Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary) -WINNER

Kaley Cuoco (The Flight Attendant)

Elle Fanning (The Great)

Issa Rae (Insecure)

Jean Smart (Hacks) -WINNER

BEST ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES

Donald Glover (Atlanta)

Bill Hader (Barry)

Nicholas Hoult (The Great)

Steve Martin (Only Murders in the Building)

Martin Short (Only Murders in the Building)

Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso) -WINNER

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES

Alex Borstein (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Hannah Einbinder (Hacks)

Janelle James (Abbott Elementary)

Kate McKinnon (Saturday Night Live)

Sarah Niles (Ted Lasso)

Sheryl Lee Ralph (Abbott Elementary) -WINNER

Juno Temple (Ted Lasso)

Hannah Waddingham (Ted Lasso)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES

Anthony Carrigan (Barry)

Brett Goldstein (Ted Lasso) -WINNER

Toheeb Jimoh (Ted Lasso)

Nick Mohammed (Ted Lasso)

Tony Shalhoub (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Tyler James Williams (Abbott Elementary)

Henry Winkler (Barry)

Bowen Yang (Saturday Night Live)

BEST LIMITED OR ANTHOLOGY SERIES

Dopesick (Hulu)

The Dropout (Hulu)

Inventing Anna (Netflix)

Pam & Tommy (Hulu)

The White Lotus (HBO) -WINNER

BEST ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES, MOVIE OR ANTHOLOGY

Toni Collette (The Staircase)

Julia Garner (Inventing Anna)

Lily James (Pam & Tommy)

Sarah Paulson (Impeachment: American Crime Story)

Margaret Qualley (Maid)

Amanda Seyfried (The Dropout) -WINNER

BEST ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES, MOVIE OR ANTHOLOGY

Colin Firth (The Staircase)

Andrew Garfield (Under the Banner of Heaven)

Oscar Isaac (Scenes From a Marriage)

Michael Keaton (Dopesick) – WINNER

Himesh Patel (Station Eleven)

Sebastian Stan (Pam & Tommy)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A LIMITED OR ANTHOLOGY SERIES OR MOVIE

Connie Britton (The White Lotus)

Jennifer Coolidge (The White Lotus) -WINNER

Alexandra Daddario (The White Lotus)

Kaitlyn Dever (Dopesick)

Natasha Rothwell (The White Lotus)

Sydney Sweeney (The White Lotus)

Mare Winningham (Dopesick)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A LIMITED OR ANTHOLOGY SERIES OR MOVIE

Murray Bartlett (The White Lotus) – WINNER

Jake Lacy (The White Lotus)

Will Poulter (Dopesick)

Seth Rogen (Pam & Tommy)

Peter Sarsgaard (Dopesick)

Michael Stuhlbarg (Dopesick)

Steve Zahn (The White Lotus)

BEST TELEVISION MOVIE

Chip ‘n’ Dale: Rescue Rangers -WINNER

Ray Donovan: The Movie

Reno 911!: The Hunt for QAnon

The Survivor

Zoey’s Extraordinary Christmas

BEST VARIETY TALK SERIES

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (Comedy Central)

Jimmy Kimmel Live! (ABC)

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver (HBO) -WINNER

Late Night With Seth Meyers (NBC)

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert (CBS)

BEST VARIETY SKETCH SERIES

A Black Lady Sketch Show (HBO/HBO Max)

Saturday Night Live (NBC) -WINNER

BEST VARIETY SPECIAL (PRE-RECORDED)

Adele: One Night Only (CBS) – WINNER

Dave Chappelle: The Closer (Netflix)

Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts (HBO/HBO Max)

Norm Macdonald: Nothing Special (Netflix)

One Last Time: An Evening With Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga (CBS)

BEST REALITY COMPETITION PROGRAM

The Amazing Race (CBS)

Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls (Amazon Prime Video) -WINNER

Nailed It! (Netflix)

RuPaul’s Drag Race (VH1)

Top Chef (Bravo)

The Voice (NBC)

BEST HOST FOR A REALITY OR COMPETITION PROGRAM

Bobby Berk, Karamo Brown, Tan France, Antoni Porowski, Jonathan Van Ness (Queer Eye)

Amy Poehler and Nick Offerman (Making It)

Nicole Byer (Nailed It!)

Barbara Corcoran, Mark Cuban, Lori Greiner, Robert Herjavec, Daymond John, Kevin O’Leary (Shark Tank)

Padma Lakshmi (Top Chef)

RuPaul (RuPaul’s Drag Race) -WINNER

BEST GUEST ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES

Hope Davis (Succession)

Marcia Gay Harden (The Morning Show)

Martha Kelly (Euphoria)

Sanaa Lathan (Succession)

Harriet Walter (Succession)

Lee You-mi (Squid Game) -WINNER

BEST GUEST ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

Adrien Brody (Succession)

James Cromwell (Succession)

Colman Domingo (Euphoria) -WINNER

Arian Moayed (Succession)

Tom Pelphrey (Ozark)

Alexander Skarsgard (Succession)

BEST GUEST ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES

Jane Adams (Hacks)

Harriet Sansom Harris (Hacks)

Jane Lynch (Only Murders in the Building)

Laurie Metcalf (Hacks) -WINNER

Kaitlin Olson (Hacks)

Harriet Walter (Ted Lasso)

BEST GUEST ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES

Jerrod Carmichael (Saturday Night Live) -WINNER

Bill Hader (Curb Your Enthusiasm)

James Lance (Ted Lasso)

Nathan Lane (Only Murders in the Building)

Christopher McDonald (Hacks)

Sam Richardson (Ted Lasso)

The 2022 Emmy Awards will replay tonight at 8:30 on Foxtel.